Pivozon Brings Indicator-Based Forex Trading to the D1 Timeframe





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenix Fzco, a leader in algorithmic forex trading solutions, has unveiled Pivozon , an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance gold (XAU/USD) trading on the H1 timeframe. Pivozon integrates sophisticated technical indicators with a focus on precision and profitability, offering traders a specialized tool tailored for the gold market.

Unlike traditional trading bots that rely on rapid-fire executions, this solution prioritizes strategy over speed, using sophisticated technical indicators to refine trade entries and exits. This measured approach allows traders to maintain higher accuracy and lower exposure to intraday volatility, aligning with more disciplined and data-backed decision-making.

A Long-Term Vision for Forex Traders

Shorter timeframes often expose traders to market noise, false signals, and frequent whipsaws, making consistency difficult. The D1 strategy mitigates these challenges by shifting the focus to macro trends, key support and resistance levels, and momentum shifts that shape currency movements over days rather than minutes.

The system integrates multiple confirmation layers, analyzing trend strength, volume activity, and historical price behavior to ensure trades align with prevailing market sentiment. Rather than reacting to every tick, it identifies optimal entry points based on broader trend confirmations, leading to fewer but higher probability trades.

Pivozon offers traders a structured and disciplined approach to forex trading, leveraging advanced technical indicators for informed decision-making. Short-term trading isn’t for everyone, but Pivozon’s approach delivers consistency and clarity, helping traders execute with greater confidence.

Blending Technical Analysis with Automation

Automated trading has long been associated with high-frequency execution, but a growing segment of traders prefers a methodical, data-driven approach that aligns with traditional technical analysis principles. The system bridges this gap, combining classic indicator-based strategies with modern automation, creating a hybrid model that balances precision and efficiency.

As trading technology advances, more traders are shifting toward structured, rule-based execution over-reactive, short-term speculation. The demand for stable, trend-focused strategies continues to grow, with both professionals and retail traders seeking tools that support long-term decision-making and consistent market analysis.

This innovation represents a shift toward disciplined, trend-focused trading, offering an alternative to fast-paced scalping or short-term speculation. As the industry evolves, this structured approach reinforces the importance of patience, data analysis, and strategic positioning in modern forex markets.

About Pivozon

Pivozon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for long-term forex trading, integrating structured technical analysis with automation for precise execution.

