California Water Service Group Named a Top Workplace in the USA

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its recognition as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area last summer, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has earned the 2025 Top Workplaces USA designation by USA Today and Energage, a leading workforce culture research company. This is the first time Group has received this national honor.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with at least 150 employees and that have built exceptional, people-first cultures, according to Energage. Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance. For this year’s award, Energage invited 42,000 organizations to participate.

“We believe that our team members are our best ambassadors, and when we take care of our employees, they can focus on taking care of the more than 2.1 million people we serve every day,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “I’m pleased that our efforts to help our employees develop, work, and live well are meaningful to them, and we will continue to strive each day to support our team members as best we can.”

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition—it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

