ShibaDino Introduces Purpose & Utility To The Meme Coin Space

Tallahassee, FL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShibaDino has announced its platform, a thrilling addition to the meme coin space. Unlike most meme coins, it is designed to offer utility and fun. Committed to going beyond the mere hype meme coins are known for, the ShibaDino ecosystem offers excitement with purpose. The project combines entertainment within a utility-based model, seeking to create an ecosystem that will continue benefiting its community sustainably.





The presale is currently live, with a $2,292,504 liquidity secured so far. ShibaDino stands out by focusing on growth with plans for a treasure hunt play-to-earn gaming adventure, community creativity contests rewards, DEX listing, and a private blockchain launch. Inspired by the 2021 Shiba Inu's notable popularity, ShibaDino introduces a playful twist; combining the Shiba Inu dog and a dinosaur mask.

Tokenomics: Ensuring Sustainability & Liquidity

ShibaDino’s tokenomics supports the limited supply nature of most successful cryptocurrencies. The total supply is about 2.2 billion DINO tokens; with a 67.5% allocation to the presale, 20% for liquidity, 8% for marketing, 2.5% for the team and 2% for bonus events.

The strategic allocation ensures liquidity and maintains high token value while maintaining a balance between supply and demand. The limited total token supply drives value increase over time as demand grows. As such, ShibaDino has an opportunity to create a lasting presence within the meme coin space.

ShibaDino Drives User Engagement With Unique Social Platforms

A solid community and loyal following is a vital part of the success of meme coins. ShibaDino has created additional exclusive social platforms to drive maximum community engagement:

DinoFoundation.io - the project’s official foundation creating a space to ensure long-term development and growth of ShibaDino.

ShibaDinoSocial.io - a flexible creative interaction space where ShibaDino community members share project-related videos to compete for specified rewards.

The Genesis NFTs

ShibaDino’s Genesis NFTs is a limited collection consisting of only 222 unique NFTs with a trendy pixel design. Each NFT is a unique creative artwork; making them coveted items for art collectors. Amazingly, early project supporters have the biggest opportunity to benefit:

140 NFTs are to be raffled to presale supporters who invest over 20 SOL. The giveaways are scheduled for every Sunday.

10 NFTs are to be rewarded the most active community members with significant engagement on the social platforms.

with significant engagement on the social platforms. 20 NFTs remain in possession of the ShibaDino team members.

52 NFTs are currently listed on MagicEden

ShibaDino Roadmap; Focus On Sustainable Success

The ShibaDino roadmap displays a focus on long-term growth and record-breaking milestones. The strategic milestones will increase the native coin, DINO’s utility ensuring sustainable growth. The Key milestones include:

A Mobile Play-to-Earn Game designed to increase engagement; growing the adoption of DINO.

designed to increase engagement; growing the adoption of DINO. Exchange Listings which will increase accessibility and liquidity

which will increase accessibility and liquidity A dedicated ShibaDino blockchain aimed at providing a scalable and secure infrastructure.

Growing Online Dominance; A New Meme Coin Era

ShibaDino is actively carving a unique space for itself with a growing online presence. The project's official website is a great resource providing comprehensive information on ShibaDino. Apart from the unique social platforms, ShibaDinoSocial.io and DinoFoundations.io, there is a ShibaDino YouTube channel with insightful video content.

The exciting discussions on these platforms keep ShibaDino supporters updated and keep potential investors engaged. Recently, ShibaDino released an official trailer , offering an interesting preview into the future of the project. ShibaDino has demonstrated a commitment to being more than a mere addition to the crypto market. The project continues to evolve to redefine the potential of meme coins. ShibaDino has proved to be the dawn of a new meme coin era - with unlimited possibilities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.