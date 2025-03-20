Capital Farm Credit returns $111.5 million to cooperative members

College Station, Texas, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit continued to show strong financial results in 2024, announcing a return of $111.5 million in cash patronage to its borrowers, with another $78.1 million in allocated equities declared for potential disbursement.

“It’s payback time – one of our most exciting times of the year, when we can return earnings back to our members,” said Jeff Norte, president and CEO of Capital Farm Credit. “We are sending over 26,000 checks to our members this spring, and we believe our cooperative returns program is one of the strongest in the country.”

Since 2006, Capital Farm Credit has returned more than $2.9 billion in combined cash and allocated equites to its members, which is a unique benefit for those who partner with Capital Farm Credit, the state’s largest agricultural lender.

“The Association’s Cooperative Returns Program effectively lowers the cost of doing business for farmers, ranchers, and recreational property owners,” said Sally Lawson, chief financial officer. “Capital Farm Credit is proud to support rural Texas by providing agricultural producers with capital to sustain their operations and agriculture production.”

John Malazzo, chairman of the Capital Farm Credit Board of Directors, said the board makes governing decisions with our stockholders in mind.

“Our Cooperative Returns Program is a unique and powerful benefit of doing business with our cooperative,” Malazzo said. “Our partnership with our members strengthens our cooperative but also the agriculture industry in Texas.”

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services, including loans, leasing and insurance.

Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system with more than 600 employees, serving more than 23,000 members and more than $13 billion in loan volume. Since 2006, CFC has returned $2.9 billion in combined cash and allocated equities to its members.

Headquartered in College Station, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. For more information, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

