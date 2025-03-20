Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Faces Securities Class Action Over Concealing Loan Portfolio Risks – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) after the company reported dismal financial results and shed light on its true asset quality. The suit, captioned Quinn v. Ready Capital Corporation, et al., No. 1:25-cv-01883 (S.D.N.Y.), seeks to represent investors who purchased shares of Ready Capital between November 7, 2024 and March 2, 2025.

Class Period: Nov. 7, 2024 – Mar. 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Ready Capital’s statements about the quality of its commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans, its Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) reserves and allowances, and its book value. These metrics are important, given the size of Ready Capital’s loan portfolio has more than doubled since 2023.

In the past, Ready Capital has assured investors that its CRE portfolio has displayed “stabilizing credit metrics” and its decisions with respect to CECL and allowance for credit losses were reasonable when made.

The complaint alleges that Ready Capital made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. Specifically, the suit alleges that:

Ready Capital failed to disclose that significant non-performing CRE loans were not likely to be collected;

The company would be required to fully reserve against these problem loans to “stabilize” its balance sheet;

This was not accurately reflected in the company’s credit loss or valuation allowances; and

As a result, the company’s financial results would be adversely impacted.

Investors learned the truth on Mar. 3, 2025, when Ready Capital announced dismal Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, including a quarterly net loss per share of $1.80, an annual net loss of $2.52 per share, a 50% cut to its quarterly dividend, and a 16% book value reduction.

Ready Capital blamed the results on having to take “decisive action to stabilize” its “balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our non-performing loans in our CRE portfolio.” This included recording a 700% increase in reconciling items compared to the prior-year quarter totaling about $382 million. These included about $277 million in combined CECL and valuation allowances, a whopping 8500% increase from the prior-year quarter.

This news drove the price of Ready Capital shares down almost 27% on Mar. 3, 2025.

“We are investigating whether Ready Capital may have misled investors about the quality of its underwriting, credit monitoring, and loan portfolio,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

