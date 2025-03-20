Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in TMDX: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors A Securities Fraud Class Action Has Been Filed Against TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)

RADNOR, Pa., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (NASDAQ: TMDX) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired TransMedics securities between February 28, 2023, and January 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is April 15, 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; and (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk.

TransMedics investors may, no later than April 15, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

