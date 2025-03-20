EnCore Energy Corp. Faces Class Action Lawsuit Following 46.4% Stock Drop

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE AND PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU). This lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, represents all individuals and entities who bought or acquired enCore securities between March 28, 2024, and March 2, 2025. The complaint alleges that enCore made misleading statements and omitted crucial information about its business, operations, and prospects during this period.

"This class action lawsuit against enCore Energy Corp. alleges significant misrepresentations and omissions regarding the company's financial health and internal controls," said Wolf Haldenstein . "The complaint highlights a substantial net loss of $61.3 million in 2024, more than double the previous year's loss, coupled with undisclosed material weaknesses in internal controls and the inability to capitalize certain development costs under GAAP. We believe investors were misled during the Class Period, resulting in substantial financial harm."

The lawsuit centers on several key allegations. These include claims that enCore lacked effective internal financial reporting controls; that the company improperly accounted for exploratory and development costs under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP); and that these issues led to a significant overstatement of its financial performance, resulting in substantially increased net losses.

Supporting this claim, enCore reported a net loss of $61.3 million for 2024, more than double the previous year's loss. The company attributed this partly to its inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP, costs that would have been capitalized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Furthermore, enCore disclosed a "material weakness" in its internal financial controls, stemming from an ineffective control environment impacting risk assessment, communication, and monitoring. This weakness, identified in 2024, was not fully resolved. The company also announced a change in CEO leadership on March 3, 2025. The combination of these announcements caused a significant drop in enCore's stock price—a 46.4% decrease on March 3, 2025.

