Purchasers of Nike-themed non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), crypto collectibles, or other crypto assets (“The Nike NFTs”) issued by RTFKT, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises purchasers of Nike-themed non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), crypto collectibles, or other crypto assets (“The Nike NFTs”) issued by RTFKT, Inc. that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of affected investors. Purchasers of The Nike NFTs who suffered financial losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

On December 2, 2024, RTFKT announced on the platform X that it would be winding down its operations, negatively impacting investors who hold Nike-promoted NFTs.

