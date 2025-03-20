MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Anand to Announce First Round of Projects through the NGen-led Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will deliver an announcement to highlight the first round of approved projects through the Homebuilding Technology and innovation Fund led by NGen.

Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Charles Alexandre Rioux, Director of Strategy, Habitations Mont Carleton

Marilou Hudon-Huot, VP Residential Development, Société de développement Angus

Nancy Mancini, Director of Communications, Provencher_Roy

William Dubois, Project Development Manager, NGen



Friday, March 21, 2025, 12:30PM ET – 1PM ET

276 Rue Saint-Jacques #700, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N3

This event will highlight NGen’s latest investments in projects across Canada that will improve design, industrial processes, and supply chains to manufacture homes faster, cheaper and greener.

Press Q&A Opportunity following formal announcement.

