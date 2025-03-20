KOS AI to Host Press Conference on Argus: A Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Breakthrough

PALO ALTO, CA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOS AI will introduce KOS Argus, a wearable non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device, at a press conference on March 20, 2025, at KOS AI Headquarters in Palo Alto, California. The event will provide insights into the technology, its market potential, and the company’s regulatory path.

Innovating Diabetes Care

Argus offers a needle-free alternative to traditional glucose monitoring. Using multi-wavelength optical sensing and AI-driven analysis, the device continuously tracks glucose levels with 91.3% classification accuracy and 93.5% sensitivity for hypoglycemia detection. It requires minimal calibration—an initial setup with optional refreshes every two to three months.

“We’re looking at a massive global need for better glucose monitoring solutions,” explained Casey Nguyen, Head of Product Strategy at KOS AI. “Current monitoring methods are either painful, expensive, or both, leading to poor compliance and ultimately worse health outcomes. When you consider that the average person with diabetes who requires regular monitoring might perform 1,000 to 1,500 finger pricks per year, you can see why a non-invasive alternative would be transformative. The KOS Argus has the potential to improve quality of life for hundreds of millions of people while reducing the overall cost of diabetes care.”

Leadership and Development



KOS AI’s leadership team brings expertise across technology, compliance, and product innovation. CEO Schalal Habib, an inventor with five patents and 45 pending, leads the company’s vision.

Abhinav Agarwal, Head of Machine Learning, a Stanford CS graduate, developed Argus’s AI models and received 'Best Paper' at ICAIRME 2025 for his research on structured pruning for LLMs.

Chloe Truijllo, Ethics and Compliance Officer, manages regulatory compliance and clinical validation.

Casey Nguyen, Head of Product Strategy, drives product innovation and market positioning.



The continuous glucose monitoring market is projected to grow from $13.13 billion in 2025 to $24.07 billion by 2030. With over 537 million adults affected by diabetes worldwide, non-invasive monitoring solutions have the potential to improve patient outcomes and drive adoption. KOS AI is pursuing FDA clearance by Q4 2025 and plans to expand into consumer and healthcare markets.

Invitation to Press Conference at KOS HQ

KOS AI invites members of the press, industry experts, and investors to an exclusive unveiling of the Argus system at KOS Headquarters in Palo Alto. Attendees will gain firsthand insight into the technology, hear from the minds behind its development, and witness live demonstrations of this transformative health innovation.

Event Details:

Date: March 20, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 PM PST

Location: KOS HQ, Stanford Research Park, 3000 El Camino Real, Building 3, Suite 120, Palo Alto, CA 94306

RSVP: media@kos-ai.com

Note: The KOS Argus is currently undergoing clinical trials and is not yet available for commercial sale. Initial performance results are based on internal testing and individual results may vary.

About KOS AI

KOS AI is a pioneering health technology company dedicated to developing AI-powered, non-invasive solutions for continuous health monitoring. By merging cutting-edge optical biosensing with advanced machine learning, KOS AI is redefining the future of personal health management.

Media Contact:

Communications Team KOS AI

media@kos-ai.com

Www. kos-ai.com

424-274-7131



