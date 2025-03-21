Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against ESSA, Cardlytics, Novo Nordisk, and Crocs and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX), Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Class Period: December 12, 2023 - October 31, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2025

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) masofaniten in combination with enzalutamide had no clear efficacy benefit over enzalutamide alone; (2) accordingly, masofaniten in combination with enzalutamide was less effective in treating prostate cancer than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) the M-E Combination Study was unlikely to meet its prespecified Phase 2 primary endpoint; (4) accordingly, Defendants had overstated masofaniten's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Class Period: March 14, 2024 - August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2025

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) increasing consumer engagement led to an increase in consumer incentives; (2) Cardlytics could not increase its billings commensurate with the increased consumer engagement; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that its revenue growth would slow or decline; (4) the changes to Cardlytics’ Ads Decision Engine (“ADE”), which led to increased consumer engagement, led to the “underdelivery” of budgets and customers billing estimates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cardlytics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Class Period: November 2, 2022 - December 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2025

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Novo Nordisk’s projected successful outcome of Novo Nordisk’s phase 3 CagriSema study on obesity, named “REDEFINE-1,” while avoiding discussions centered around dosage tolerability; (2) Novo Nordisk’s repeated optimistic claims that CagriSema would achieve at least 25% weight loss in the REDEFINE-1 study fell short of reality; and (3) the utilization of the “flexible protocol” limited the study’s ability to effectively provide weight loss data on the dosage tested, suggesting either that tolerability was significantly worse than anticipated, resulting in patients titrating down their dosages to avoid complications, or that the patient selection process was rushed, leading to the onboarding of patients that did not desire to even achieve the 25% weight loss Novo Nordisk sought to demonstrate.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 - October, 28 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 24, 2025

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misrepresentations concerning the fact that the strong revenue growth exhibited by HEYDUDE, another footwear brand Crocs acquired in February 2022, was largely driven by a conscious decision on the part of Crocs management to aggressively stock its third-party wholesaler pipeline with HEYDUDE products, regardless of the level of retail demand being experienced by those wholesalers.

