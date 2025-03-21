Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against FMC, TransMedics, Alarum, and Merck and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Class Period: November 16, 2023 - February 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 - January 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about TransMedics’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR)

Class Period: March 14, 2024 - August 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2025

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alarum was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Alarum’s ability to generate consistent revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Alarum’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Alarum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

Class Period: February 3, 2022 - February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The Merck class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Merck's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth of Gardasil while also minimizing risk from competition and drug approval development, such as China's approval to shift Gardasil to a 2-dose regimen; (ii) in truth, Merck's optimistic reports of growth, claims of successful consumer activation and education in China, overall ability to drive demand, and efforts to downplay the impact of competition on Gardasil fell short of the reality; and (iii) Merck's ability to push Gardasil in China had materially diminished.

The Merck class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 30, 2024, Merck revealed that in the second quarter of 2024 "there was a significant step down in shipments from our distributor and commercialization partner, Zhifei, into the points of vaccination, compared with prior quarters, resulting in above normal inventory levels at Zhifei." On this news, the price of Merck stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 4, 2025, the Merck class action lawsuit alleges that Merck published its fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 results, disclosing that "GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Declined 3% to $8.6 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 2%" "primarily due to lower demand in China, partially offset by higher demand in most international regions, particularly in Japan." On this news, the price of Merck stock fell more than 9%, according to the complaint.

