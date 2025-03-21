Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Quantum Computing, Atkore, Newmont, and Rocket Lab and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), and Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Class Period: March 30, 2020 - January 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the QCI class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/QUBT

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

Class Period: August 2, 2022 - February 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore's price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price-fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore's business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Atkore class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ATKR

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Class Period: February 22, 2024 - October 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Newmont’s projected revenue outlook and ability to deliver growing gold and mineral production at its Tier 1 portfolio operations through mining and cost profile improvements; and (2) defendants provided the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections which did not account for these variables.

For more information on the Newmont class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NEM

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)

Class Period: November 12, 2024 - February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report revealed that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur in a window between September 2024 and March 2025, had been pushed back to a window beginning in September 2025 and could occur as late as March 2026. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company’s launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which would delay launch further. The report also alleged that Company’s only Neutron contract so far is with an “unreliable startup” named E-Space which is described as “risk item.” The report further alleged this “contract is not a full-price deal, contrary to what Rocket Lab has said.”

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Rocket Lab class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RKLB

