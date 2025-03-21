CARBIOS announces changes to its governance and reaffirms its strategic objectives

The Board of Directors has appointed Isabelle PARIZE as its Chairwoman and Vincent KAMEL as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

CARBIOS reaffirms its objective of building its PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville once additional financing has been secured

Clermont-Ferrand (France), Friday 21 March 2025 (8:00am CET). CARBIOS , (Euronext Growth Paris : ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, announces the resignation of Philippe Pouletty from term of office as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director, as well as from his term of office as Chief Executive Officer, a position he had accepted on a transitional basis on 18 December 2024.

The Board of Directors has taken note of this decision and thanks Philippe Pouletty for his contribution to CARBIOS' development.

The Board of Directors has appointed Isabelle Parize as Chairwoman of the Board and Vincent Kamel as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Continuing the work already undertaken, Vincent Kamel will focus on successfully executing CARBIOS' strategic objectives, including securing the additional financing needed to build its PET biorecycling plant in Longlaville.

Isabelle Parize, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, CARBIOS: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Philippe Pouletty, co-founder of CARBIOS, for his commitment and contribution since the creation of the company.”

Isabelle Parize is CEO of DELSEY. Isabelle Parize began her career at Procter & Gamble, where she held strategic positions in marketing and brand management for 13 years. She then joined Henkel as Vice President EMEA. On the strength of this experience, she became head of Canal Sat, the French media group. She then pursued her career in the beauty sector, becoming President of the Managing Board of Nocibé, one of France's leading perfume retailers, in 2011. In 2015, she was appointed Managing Director of Douglas AG, a European perfume giant, where she steered the company's expansion and modernization.

In 2018, she took a new role as CEO of DELSEY. Between 2021 and 2025, she will continue to support the Group as President of its Supervisory Board. Isabelle Parize has served on Coty Inc.'s since 2020.

Isabelle Parize has been a member of the CARBIOS Board of Directors since 2022.

Vincent Kamel, with over 38 years' experience in the polymer and chemical industries, has held management positions in companies such as Rhône-Poulenc, Rhodia and Solvay, both in France and abroad (China, South Korea, Brazil), notably as General Manager of Solvay's polyamide division, Director of the Coatis business unit and Director for Asia in the engineering plastics sector.

Vincent Kamel has been involved in CARBIOS’ development since 2021 as a member of the company's Board of Directors, and since December 2024, as an advisor to CARBIOS’ executive management.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and construction work of the world’s first industrial biorecycling plant is expected to restart between June and September 2025, subject to the necessary additional funding. CARBIOS, founded by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature and a second article published by Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

CARBIOS is part of the B Corp™ global community of companies using business as a force for good.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: insidecarbios

