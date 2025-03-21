Notification on AB Šiaulių Bankas executive transactions

AB Šiaulių Bankas, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
AB Šiaulių Bankas has received a notification from its executive – a member of the Supervisory Board and long-time shareholder Gintaras Kateiva – regarding transactions for the acquisition of the Bank's shares (attached).
Through these transactions, Gintaras Kateiva acquired 318,510 bank shares and currently, together with his spouse, holds a total of 32,869,209 AB Šiaulių Bankas shares (4.96% of the total number of issued shares).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
Attachment