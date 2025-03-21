Director Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on March 20, 2025, a member of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:
- Martin Thomas, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board
Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares are as follows:
|Name
|Activity
Date
|Activity
Type
|Number
of shares
|Trading Venue
|Average
Price
|Martin Thomas
|3/20/2025
|Buy
|700
|LSE
|£10.60
Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board member may be found in the table below:
|Name
|Total Shareholdings
|% of ISC
|Martin Thomas
|114,550
|0.127%
For further information please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company PLC
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|dkris@dgoc.com
|Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|www.div.energy
|FTI Consulting
|dec@fticonsulting.com
|U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
