Director Shareholdings

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on March 20, 2025, a member of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

  • Martin Thomas, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares are as follows:

NameActivity
Date		Activity
Type		Number
of shares		Trading VenueAverage
Price
Martin Thomas3/20/2025Buy700LSE£10.60
      

Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board member may be found in the table below:

 NameTotal Shareholdings% of ISC 
 Martin Thomas114,5500.127% 
     

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy
  
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations 
  

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMartin Thomas
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Vice Chair of the Board
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 20 pence each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  £10.60700
d)Aggregated information 
 Aggregated volume700
 Price£10.60
e)Date of the transactionMarch 20, 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)