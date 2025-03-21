Director Shareholdings

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on March 20, 2025, a member of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

Martin Thomas, Non-Executive Vice Chair of the Board

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares are as follows:

Name Activity

Date Activity

Type Number

of shares Trading Venue Average

Price Martin Thomas 3/20/2025 Buy 700 LSE £10.60

Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board member may be found in the table below:

Name Total Shareholdings % of ISC Martin Thomas 114,550 0.127%

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

