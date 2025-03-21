TGS 2024 Annual Report

OSLO, Norway (21 March 2025) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, published its 2024 annual report today.

In addition, TGS has published its 2024 Management Remuneration Report (MRR) according to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, section 6-16b (2). The 2024 annual report and the MRR are available on the TGS’ website https://www.tgs.com.

The Annual Report has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and can be downloaded from TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or www.newsweb.no.





About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

Attachments