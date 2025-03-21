CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (“CMC” or the “Company”) CMC Metals Ltd. announces the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of a ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) new post-consolidation share (the “Consolidation”) and a change of name to Walker Lane Resources Ltd. will occur on March 25, 2025 (the “Effective Date”) as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

As at the date of this news release, the Company has 164,420,419 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, it is expected that there will be approximately 16,442,042 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation and each fractional share following the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled, and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. As applicable, the exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted.

Effective at the opening of trading on the Effective Date, the Company’s pre-consolidated common shares will be delisted from the Exchange and the post-consolidated common shares will commence trading. The Company’s new trading symbol will be WLR and the new CUSIP and ISIN are 931674105 and CA9316741052, respectively.

A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender their pre-consolidated share certificates (the “Share Certificates”) or Director Registration (“DRS”) evidencing their shares for replacement Share Certificates or DRS representing the number of post-consolidated shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each Share Certificate or DRS representing shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed, for all purposes, to represent the number of shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The company's board of directors believes that the Consolidation is necessary to strengthen the overall position of the Company to avail new corporate development opportunities, a new corporate vision, and financing transactions.

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

Kevin Brewer, President, CEO and Director

CMC METALS LTD.



