AI-Driven DevOps Frameworks Take Centre Stage at Eficode’s ‘The Future of Software’ Conference

Eficode’s ‘The Future of Software’ conference will explore significant shifts in AI-driven DevOps, including automation, governance, and real-time analytics, shaping the future of enterprise software development.

LONDON, UK: 21st March 2025 – According to Eficode, Europe's leading DevOps solutions provider, 2025 will be "The Year of AI Productivity," with businesses increasingly adopting Generative AI to achieve substantial competitive advantages. Realising these benefits requires robust and flexible DevOps frameworks, enhanced by AI capabilities.

"DevOps is rapidly embracing automation through Infrastructure-as-Code and Generative AI. Over the next 12-18 months, success will hinge on AI-enhanced frameworks and streamlined toolchains, driving productivity and innovation,” comments Marko Klemetti, CTO of Eficode.

Eficode’s visionary ‘The Future of Software’ conference, held in London on 26th March, will feature keynotes from industry leaders including Kelsey Hightower and Patrick Debois, and expert insights from organisations such as JP Morgan Chase, The New York Times, Uber and Just Eat.

The agenda will deep dive into:

The progress of the cloud-native movement

How AI can be leveraged to modernise existing systems, revitalise legacy software, and increase productivity

The intersection between product engineering and DevOps

Responsible use of AI

How to scale Agile delivery in enterprise organisations

Influencing the event’s major discussion points, is Eficode’s 2025 DevOps Trends Guide, which has identified the following trends as being critical to the intersection of AI and DevOps:

AI-driven tooling is accelerating both development and business innovation by:

Automating complex tasks

Providing intelligent code suggestions

Enhancing collaboration at an unprecedented pace ​

DevOps teams are looking to integrate AI into IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platforms to:

Improve operational efficiency

Streamline processes

Enhance customer satisfaction

Consolidating Toolchains for Stronger Governance and Efficiency



Eficode advocates the need for real-time insights, using AI-driven dashboards for real-time data analytics to bridge the gap between strategic initiatives and daily operations. This will enable quicker, informed decision-making and foster cross-functional collaboration, allowing organisations to remain agile and proactive.

Join the Discussion at 'The Future of Software' Conference

To register for The Future of Software conference, please click here.



