Lightweight Rooftop Solar PV Market Research 2025-2034: Focus on Commercial and Industrial Installations - Capitalize on Regulatory Incentives and Sustainability Goals

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lightweight Rooftop Solar PV Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Commercial and Industrial Installation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lightweight rooftop solar PV market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing adoption in commercial and industrial sectors, advancements in lightweight materials, and supportive regulatory policies.

The global lightweight rooftop solar PV market is projected to expand substantially, with North America growing from 569.6 GW in 2023 to 932.8 GW by 2034, Europe rising from 674.5 GW to 1,037.7 GW, and the Rest-of-the-World witnessing the largest expansion from 1,934.6 GW in 2023 to 2,611.7 GW by 2034.

Key factors driving this growth include government incentives, rising renewable energy targets, and increasing investments in solar technology innovation. However, challenges such as lower efficiency compared to traditional panels and durability concerns persist. With building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) gaining traction and advancements in thin-film and frameless solar panels, the industry is moving toward rapid scalability and widespread adoption.



Industrial Impact



The industrial impact of the lightweight rooftop solar PV market is substantial, driven by increasing adoption in commercial and industrial sectors due to advancements in lightweight materials, regulatory incentives, and sustainability initiatives. The shift toward lightweight photovoltaic (PV) solutions enables industries to install solar panels on rooftops that previously could not support conventional systems, thus expanding the market reach.

Key industries in the lightweight rooftop solar PV market, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and real estate, are leveraging these innovations to reduce operational energy costs and carbon footprints, aligning with global net-zero emission targets. The growing preference for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) in urban development further enhances the sector's integration into industrial infrastructure.

Additionally, financial incentives such as tax credits, subsidies, and investment grants in regions such as North America and Europe have accelerated market penetration, fostering competition and innovation among key players. However, challenges such as lower efficiency compared to traditional panels and concerns over durability remain, prompting ongoing research and development efforts to improve panel performance.

Overall, the industrial sector is set for significant transformation, as lightweight solar PV technology supports sustainable energy solutions while unlocking new business opportunities in decentralized energy generation.

Market Demand Drivers: Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Targets and Sustainability Driving the Adoption of Efficient Solar System



The rising focus on renewable energy targets and sustainability is a key driver in the adoption of lightweight rooftop solar PV systems. Governments and organizations worldwide are implementing aggressive renewable energy policies and sustainability goals to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources. Lightweight solar panels offer a practical solution for buildings with structural load limitations, allowing a broader range of structures to comply with sustainability mandates without the need for major renovations. This focus on meeting renewable energy targets while reducing environmental impact is accelerating the demand for efficient, easy-to-install solar PV systems in both industrial and commercial buildings.



Market Challenges: Durability and Longevity Issues with Lightweight Materials



A significant challenge in the lightweight rooftop solar PV market is the durability and longevity of the materials used. Lightweight panels, often made from advanced polymers, thin films, or flexible substrates, are more prone to wear and tear than traditional solar panels, typically encased in durable glass and framed with aluminum. The reduced structural strength in lightweight panels can lead to faster degradation, particularly in harsh environmental conditions such as extreme heat, high winds, heavy snow, or hail. This can impact the overall lifespan of the solar system, reducing its efficiency over time and increasing the frequency of maintenance or replacement, which can be a financial burden for consumers. Additionally, despite their flexibility and reduced weight, thin-film technologies such as CIGS and CdTe solar panels degrade more quickly than their crystalline counterparts. These panels often come with shorter warranties, reflecting concerns about their long-term reliability and performance under challenging environmental conditions.



Market Opportunities: Off-Grid and Mobile Applications



Off-grid and mobile applications present a convincing opportunity in the lightweight rooftop solar PV market, driven by the increasing demand for portable, flexible, and reliable energy solutions. Unlike traditional solar panels, which can be heavy and difficult to transport, lightweight solar PV systems are designed to offer mobility and ease of installation, making them ideal for remote areas, mobile homes, boats, and off-grid living. As more consumers and businesses look for sustainable and autonomous energy solutions, lightweight solar panels provide an opportunity to expand into sectors where traditional grid access is either impractical or unavailable. This opens new markets for manufacturers, including rural communities, mobile applications, and disaster relief operations.



Several industry players in the lightweight rooftop solar PV market are already capitalizing on this opportunity. For instance, FlexSolar's FlexWatt lightweight flexible solar panel and FlexSolar F Series Solar Panel have been designed specifically for portable and off-grid applications, offering flexibility, durability, and efficiency in powering RVs, boats, and remote cabins.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Type

Rigid

Flexible

The leading segment in the lightweight rooftop solar PV market is the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, driven by increasing adoption among businesses aiming to reduce energy costs and meet sustainability targets. Within this, rigid, lightweight solar panels dominate due to their balance of durability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness compared to flexible panels. The building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) segment is also witnessing rapid growth, particularly in urban environments where integrating building materials enhances functionality and aesthetics.



Segmentation 2: by Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Greece, U.K., Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, and Rest-of-Europe)

Rest-of-the-World (Japan and Others of Rest-of-the-World)

Europe leads the lightweight rooftop solar PV market, driven by strong government incentives, sustainability commitments, and widespread adoption in industrial and commercial buildings. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are at the forefront due to favorable policies such as feed-in tariffs and subsidies for lightweight solar technologies. North America, particularly the U.S., follows closely with financial incentives such as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which significantly boosts installations. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and India, is also expanding rapidly due to increasing industrialization and energy demand, alongside innovations in lightweight solar PV manufacturing.



Recent Developments in the Lightweight Rooftop Solar PV Market

In June 2024, GAF Energy, a division of Standard Industries and one of the leading providers of solar roofing solutions in North America, announced plans to establish a cutting-edge testing facility for solar roofing. This new initiative, supported in part by a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) investment, will focus on advancing building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). The project aims to develop, evaluate, and refine a range of optical, thermal, and energy models for roof-integrated solar shingles to enhance understanding of how these shingles impact home heating and cooling efficiency. The facility will feature comprehensive monitoring systems for weather, photovoltaic performance, and temperature.

In September 2024, researchers from Nanjing University of Science and Technology introduced a ventilated building-integrated photovoltaic (VL-BIPV) system designed for rooftops with load capacities under 15 kg/m. This innovative system features flexible solar modules weighing only 6 kg/m and incorporates an airflow channel to lower operating temperatures and enhance power yield. The modules, utilizing a polymer front layer instead of heavy glass, weigh approximately 3 kg/m and are 1.8 mm thick, offering a PV efficiency of 21.04%. The VL-BIPV system's combination of lightweight materials and effective thermal management provides significant efficiency, stability, and cost advantages, making it a promising solution for practical applications.

In December 2023, AGC Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, exemplified the growing trend of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) with its Sunjoule BIPV glass installation at Shizuoka Station's North Exit Square bicycle parking facility. This project, executed by TOKAI Cable Network Corporation, highlights the increasing adoption of BIPV systems that seamlessly integrate solar technology into building structures. The Sunjoule system, which will generate up to 3.7 kW of solar power, represents a significant step toward incorporating renewable energy solutions directly into building materials.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value in 2024 3297.5 MW Forecasted Market Value by 2034 4582.2 MW Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Adoption of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

1.1.2 Innovations in Lightweight and Durable Materials to Reduce Rooftop Load

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, by Company)

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Targets and Sustainability Driving the Adoption of Efficient Solar System

1.4.1.2 Financial Incentives, Subsidies, and Tax Breaks for Adopting Solar Technology Encouraging Investment in Lightweight Options

1.4.1.3 Growing Awareness of Green Building Practices

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 Lower Efficiency Compared to Traditional Panels

1.4.2.2 Durability and Longevity Issues with Lightweight Materials

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Off-Grid and Mobile Applications

1.4.3.2 Growth of Solar Power in Emerging Markets

1.5 Funding and Investment Analysis

1.5.1 Government Funding by Country (including Budget Allocation)

1.5.2 Private Equity Investments

1.5.3 Startup Funding



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 North America

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.2 North America (by Country)

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Markets

2.3.2 Europe (by Country)

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Markets

2.4.2 Rest-of-the-World (by Key Country)



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Sources

3.1.1 Primary Data Sources

3.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.1.3 Data Triangulation

3.2 Market Estimation and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gls6k4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.