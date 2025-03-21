RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-03-21
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1400 +/- 1400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,200
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|4
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.345 %
|Lowest yield
|2.334 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.352 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-03-21
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1300 +/- 1300
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,097
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.498 %
|Lowest yield
|2.493 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.503 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00