RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-03-21
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1400 +/- 1400
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,200 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200
Number of bids4
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield2.345 %
Lowest yield2.334 %
Highest accepted yield2.352 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-03-21
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1300 +/- 1300
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,097 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.498 %
Lowest yield2.493 %
Highest accepted yield2.503 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 