Black Rice Industry Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Global Market to Grow by 50% - Increasing Adoption of Plant-Based Diets & Vegetarian Eating Fuels Black Rice Popularity

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Rice Market by Form (Powdered Form, Whole Grain), Source (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel, End User, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Black Rice Market grew from USD 9.38 billion in 2024 to USD 10.13 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.30%, reaching USD 15.14 billion by 2030.



Over the past few years, the black rice market has experienced seismic shifts prompted by technological advancements, consumer preferences, and innovative production methods. The evolution from traditional farming practices to modern, precision-driven agriculture has not only improved crop yields but also enhanced the nutritional quality of black rice. Developers in the space have been quick to adopt innovative processing technologies, which have enabled manufacturers to maintain the integrity of bioactive compounds while reducing waste and manufacturing costs.





Market stakeholders are increasingly leveraging automation and data analytics to predict crop outcomes and streamline supply chains. These transformative shifts have translated into enhanced product quality, improved distribution frameworks, and diversified application channels. Moreover, consumer awareness regarding health and wellness has led to a growing preference for products that promise not only taste but also long-term health benefits.

Retail and online channels alike are reorienting their offerings to cater to this informed consumer base, which values authenticity, sustainability, and quality. The renewed focus on research and development has invigorated innovative applications across sectors, thereby incentivizing investments and collaborations among growers, processors, and end users. This dynamic interplay is reshaping market trends and creating a robust platform for future growth.



Regional Dynamics and Insights



The black rice market exhibits interesting regional variations that reflect diverse consumer preferences and regulatory environments. In the Americas, growing health consciousness and an increasing demand for organic food products have played a significant role in driving market expansion. The adoption of health-centric lifestyles in North and South American regions has been a significant driver of robust consumer interest in superfoods, positioning black rice as a key player in the culinary landscape.



Meanwhile, the combined region of Europe, Middle East & Africa is witnessing a gradual yet steady uptake of black rice, influenced in part by evolving dietary habits and increased engagements with global food trends. Advancements in food processing technology and a steady rise in disposable incomes have further supported market growth, fostering interest among both premium consumers and large-scale food service providers.

In the Asia-Pacific region, traditional culinary practices combined with modern health trends are facilitating the transition of black rice from a niche product to a mainstream staple. The region benefits from both historical usage in local diets and modern innovation in preparing black rice-based products, making it one of the fastest growing areas in the market. The interplay of these regional trends underscores the global appeal and versatility of black rice, setting the stage for sustained market growth over the coming years.



Key Companies Driving Market Trends



A host of pioneering companies are steering the black rice market forward by innovating in processing, production, and marketing strategies. Notable among these are Bgreen Food and Bhu Tatva Agro, which have been instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional cultivation methods and modern consumer demands. Brijnandan Agro Farmer Producer Company LTD. and CASCINA BELVEDERE S.R.L. have embraced sustainable practices that resonate with a rapidly growing base of environmentally conscious consumers. Market innovators like Cconma, Inc. and Danodia Foods are continually exploring new applications, broadening the scope from conventional food preparations to nutraceutical formulations.



Other key players such as Food to Live, Gallo UK Limited, and Harilaxmi Enterprises have carved out significant market niches by focusing on quality and authenticity. Meanwhile, Lotus Foods, Inc. and Lundberg Family Farms are recognized for their commitment to sustainable agriculture, which bolsters consumer trust and product integrity. Companies like NatureLand Organic Foods Private Limited and NatureMills US Incorporated have been successful in tapping into the organic spectrum of the market, while Nature's Earthly Choice and Rani's World Foods have excelled by developing products that cater to both premium and budget sectors. Rebirth Rice LLC, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., and Riviana Foods Inc. further enrich the competitive landscape with innovative production techniques that merge ancient recipes with modern health benefits.

Other influential enterprises such as Shree Fresh Farm, Spicy World of USA, Inc., SunFoods LLC., Tilda Limited, TWO BROOKS FARM, Woodland Foods, and XIPHIAS SuperFoods are also contributing to the robust growth and diversification of the black rice market. Their collective efforts not only drive competitive dynamics but also foster an environment of innovation and high-quality standards that benefit the entire industry.



Actionable Recommendations for Industry Leaders



Industry leaders operating within the black rice market are encouraged to focus on strategies that harness both traditional values and innovative techniques to capture a larger market share. It is imperative to invest in research and development that explores novel applications of black rice, particularly in nutraceuticals and skincare, where consumer demand is steadily rising. Leaders should consider scaling sustainable agricultural practices, which not only ensure product quality but also resonate with an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base. Aligning business strategies with evolving consumer trends is essential for staying ahead of the competition and tapping into emerging markets.



Further recommendations include diversifying distribution channels by strengthening both offline and online retail networks. Engaging more deeply with specialized retail formats such as farmer's markets and specialty stores, while simultaneously expanding the online presence through optimized company-owned and third-party portals, can dramatically increase visibility and sales. Industry players are also advised to invest in targeted marketing campaigns that highlight the unique nutritional and culinary benefits of black rice. Fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders across the value chain can lead to better resource allocation and innovation through shared expertise. By continuously analyzing market data and customer feedback, decision-makers can adapt their strategies in real time, ensuring sustained growth in an evolving market landscape.



