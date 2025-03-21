Medical Imaging Devices Market Study 2025-2030: Personalized Medicine and AI Integration Transforming Medical Imaging Landscape

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Medical Imaging Devices market is estimated at US$43.7 billion in 2024 and projected to post a CAGR of 5.7% between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$61 billion in 2030.

The growth of the Medical Imaging Devices market is driven by advancements in technology and the rising need for early diagnosis and effective management of chronic diseases. Increased healthcare spending, combined with advancements in imaging technologies such as AI integration, hybrid imaging, and portable devices, is fueling market growth. An increasing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular issues, and neurological disorders requires more frequent imaging tests, resulting in a greater demand for diagnostic tools. Furthermore, the aging population, which often needs ongoing medical imaging to monitor health conditions, also plays a significant role in the market's growth.





Innovations in imaging methods like 3D and 4D imaging and AI-supported technologies enhance diagnostic precision and shorten turnaround times. In addition, the rising emphasis on personalized medicine and the incorporation of medical imaging with electronic health records (EHRs) improve patient care. Developments such as mobile imaging units, wearable technology, and AI-driven systems are enhancing accessibility and affordability, making medical imaging more user-friendly. Partnerships between healthcare providers and technology developers, coupled with increasing investments in research and development, are expected to drive further growth in the medical imaging market.



Regional Market Analysis



North American Medical Imaging Devices market dominates the global market with an estimated share of 36.5% in 2024 due to factors such as greater use in primary care, substantial healthcare expenditure, and effective reimbursement policies. The increasing incidence of chronic conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, drives the need for imaging technologies. Ongoing technological innovations, along with a significant elderly population, are projected to maintain North America's dominance in the market.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by population growth, growing chronic disease rates, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This region benefits from advantageous reimbursement policies, a growing elderly demographic, and the development of diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the rise in domestic manufacturing and increased healthcare expenditure in emerging markets like China and India is further enhancing the demand for Medical Imaging Devices.



Market Analysis by Product



Based on product, the Medical Imaging Devices market is segmented into X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear imaging, and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). Among them, the X-ray segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.9% in 2024, propelled by its extensive application in image-guided surgical procedures, particularly in interventional X-ray systems such as C-arms. Developments in mini C-arms, digital radiography, and flat panel detectors have further increased demand. X-ray technology is available even in rural locations and plays a critical role in diagnosing injuries and formulating treatment strategies.

Conversely, the ultrasound segment is projected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, supported by its increasing applications in gynecology, cardiology, and abdominal conditions. Advances in technology and the rising demand for early detection of chronic illnesses, including those related to the heart and breast, are fueling the swift growth of this segment.



Market Analysis by Application



Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopedics, oncology, cardiology, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, and other applications. In 2024, the orthopedics segment led the application market, capturing a 27% share, fueled by the increasing prevalence of trauma, sports-related injuries, and orthopedic conditions, especially in older adults. Progress in medical imaging technologies, such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds, has enhanced the accuracy of diagnoses and treatment planning for ailments like arthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures. The demand for orthopedic imaging has also surged due to the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures and joint replacement surgeries.

On the other hand, the oncology segment is expected to witness rapid growth with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030 due to the rising global cancer rates and an increased emphasis on early detection. This growth can also be attributed to better healthcare access in emerging economies and advancements in imaging technologies, including CT, MRI, and PET/CT scans. The introduction of innovative techniques, such as Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (PRIT), which shows potential in treating advanced epithelial ovarian cancer with minimal side effects, is expected to drive further demand for oncology imaging.



Market Analysis by End-User



Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, specialty clinics, and other end-users. The hospitals segment held the largest market share of 48.7% in 2024, as these facilities are significant in adopting advanced medical imaging technologies like X-ray, MRI, CT, and ultrasound for patient diagnosis and treatment. Hospitals invest heavily in imaging equipment to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve patient outcomes, driven by the aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Their comprehensive services and access to advanced technology contribute to this dominance.

Meanwhile, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted period 2024-2030 due to the growing demand for specialized services, outsourcing imaging functions, and rising awareness of chronic diseases. These centers are integrating technologies such as AI to enhance imaging capabilities, further supporting growth in procedures such as CT and MRI for diagnosis and treatment, including cancer care and minimally invasive surgeries.



This global report on Medical Imaging Devices analyzes the global and regional markets based on product, application, and end-users for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



