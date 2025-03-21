Anesthesia Devices Industry Review 2021-2024 and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Analysis of 25+ Competitors

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthesia Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthesia devices market is estimated to be valued at US$17.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$27.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The global anesthesia devices market is driven by the growing number of surgical procedures, particularly in cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and age-related conditions in the geriatric population has further fueled demand, as these often require surgical interventions. Additionally, the increase in high-impact injuries from accidents has led to a surge in orthopedic surgeries involving anesthesia.

Technological advancements in anesthesia delivery systems, such as real-time monitoring and automated dosing, are enhancing patient safety and operational efficiency. Government initiatives and heightened healthcare investments, especially in emerging regions, are improving access to modern anesthesia technologies. The aging population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are also driving demand for anesthesia during cardiac surgeries, contributing to the overall market expansion.



Regional Market Analysis



North America holds the largest share of the global anesthesia devices market at 40.8% in 2024, attributed to its sophisticated healthcare system, high rates of surgical procedures, and substantial healthcare expenditures. The increasing elderly population in the U.S. and Canada also propels the demand for anesthesia devices, bolstered by advancements such as automated delivery systems and Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS).

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising surgical numbers, and supportive government initiatives in countries like China and India. Additionally, the growth of disposable incomes and increased healthcare investments are contributing to the expansion of the market in this region.



Market Analysis by Product



The global anesthesia devices market is segmented into anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia disposables & accessories, anesthesia monitors, and anesthesia information management systems (AIMS). Anesthesia delivery machines dominate the market, accounting for 37.5% of the share in 2024. This dominance is driven by their critical role in delivering anesthetic gases and oxygen during surgical procedures, along with technological advancements enhancing patient safety and operational efficiency.

The growing elderly population and increasing number of surgeries further boost their prominence. Meanwhile, the anesthesia monitors segment is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by innovations such as advanced features for tracking oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and comprehensive patient monitoring systems.



Market Analysis by Application



The global market for anesthesia devices is categorized by application, including orthopedics, cardiology, urology, dental, neurology, ophthalmology, and others. Among these, the orthopedics segment leads the market, representing 22.2% of the share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the rising incidence of orthopedic conditions, an expanding elderly population, and increased awareness surrounding orthopedic surgical procedures.

On the other hand, cardiology is the most rapidly expanding segment within the anesthesia devices market, with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the higher prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, including heart failure and arrhythmias, as well as a growing number of cardiac surgeries, such as coronary artery bypass grafts and valve replacements. Technological advancements, like real-time monitoring and automated dosing systems, enhance the accuracy and safety of anesthesia during intricate cardiology operations.



Report Scope



This global report on Anesthesia Devices analyzes the global and regional markets based on product and application for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Anesthesia Devices Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World

Anesthesia Devices Market by Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)

Anesthesia Devices Market by Application

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Urology

Dental

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications (Including General Surgery, ENT and Others)

