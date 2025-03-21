Massive MIMO and Passive Antenna Vendor Rankings for 2022-2023 Unveiled in Latest Industry Report

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macro Passive/Massive MIMO Antenna Array Antenna Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2022-2023" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a deep-dive analysis of the global macrocell antenna market, spotlighting market share, shipment volumes, and revenue data for both passive and massive MIMO antenna vendors.

Spanning 28 passive antenna companies and 6 massive MIMO array vendors, the report provides key insights into the competitive dynamics, market positioning, and product performance of leading global suppliers. It also features a comprehensive vendor KPI analysis, competitive matrix, and individual company profiles.

Key Insights from the Report:

Huawei Technologies continues to lead in both passive antenna and massive MIMO array markets, cementing its role as a global market leader in macrocell antenna solutions.

The 2023 antenna market witnessed robust activity in both the passive segment, which includes traditional base station antennas, and massive MIMO AAU arrays, critical for 5G deployments.

Massive MIMO technology, essential for expanding 5G network capacity and performance, saw increased adoption globally, influencing vendor positioning.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides detailed shipment and revenue market share data for 2023, comparing performance across multiple vendors, including:

CommScope

Ericsson

CICT Mobile

Comba Telecom

MOBI Antenna Technologies

Guangdong Tongyu

Amphenol Antenna Solutions

PROSE Technologies GmbH

Jiangsu Hengxin

Alpha Wireless

...and many others

The competitive matrix analysis offers a visual and data-driven comparison of key players based on factors like shipment volume, regional footprint, technology innovation, and product portfolio breadth

Product Segmentation:

The report classifies the market into two main antenna types:

Passive Antennas: Traditional base station antennas used in 2G/3G/4G networks.

Massive MIMO AAU Arrays: Advanced antennas designed for high-capacity 5G networks with beamforming capabilities.

Both segments are analyzed in detail, with insights into shipment trends, vendor market share, and regional deployments

Global Market Coverage:

The report offers global coverage, focusing on key regions deploying 4G LTE and 5G mobile networks. It tracks vendor performance across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other strategic markets where macrocell deployments remain critical.

Company Profiles & Analysis:

Each of the 28 passive antenna vendors is profiled with KPIs, including:

Production capacity

Global reach

Financial metrics

Innovation strategies

Notable companies featured include:

Huawei Technologies

CommScope

Ericsson

Amphenol Antenna Solutions

PROSE Technologies

CICT Mobile

Jiangsu Hengxin Technology

MOBI Antenna

Quintel USA

KMW Co., Ltd

MatSing, Inc

JMA Wireless

...and more

The report also includes a focused look at six key vendors leading in massive MIMO AAU technology, which is instrumental in beamforming and advanced 5G signal propagation.

Why This Report Matters:

As the 5G rollout accelerates globally, mobile network operators (MNOs), infrastructure vendors, and antenna manufacturers are under increasing pressure to deliver high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective antenna solutions. This report provides:

Strategic insights into vendor capabilities and market presence

Market share evolution from 2022 to 2023

A roadmap for stakeholders assessing supplier performance, technology trends, and investment opportunities

