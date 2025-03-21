Hikvision's Shift from Surveillance to AIoT Innovation

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hikvision at a Crossroads: Navigating AIoT Transformation Amid External Pressures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the world's leading security surveillance provider, Hikvision faces mounting challenges on multiple fronts. Externally, U.S. sanctions continue to restrict its global expansion, while internally, shrinking government contracts and increasing competition from smartphone brands and high-tech giants are encroaching on the video surveillance market.



Amid these pressures, this report examines how Hikvision is navigating its transformation toward Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), balancing its dominance in security surveillance while simultaneously developing a second growth curve. It also analyzes its strategic moves by exploring potential pathways for Hikvision to break through in an increasingly competitive and constrained environment.



Key Topics Covered:



Company Overview

Financial Structure: Revenue Growth Without Profit Expansion

Strategic Positioning: Transitioning from Traditional Security to AIoT Business Breadth: Over 30,000 Product Models from Sensors to System Solutions Business Depth: Three Core Technology Systems of IoT Sensing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence Business Scope: Coverage Across Over 500 Segmented Markets



Multiple Challenges in Domestic and International Markets

Insufficient Government Infrastructure Investment

The Global Trend Toward Decoupling from China

Intensifying Competition from Rival Players

Development Strategy to Address Challenges

PBG

EBG

SMBG

Innovation Businesses

Overseas Core Operations

