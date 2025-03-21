Global Bicycle Market to Grow by USD 6.9 billion (2025-2035), Boosted by Growing Adoption of E-Bikes in Developing Countries, AI Impact on Market Trends – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bicycle market is projected to witness significant expansion, with a CAGR of approximately 8.4% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is driven by increasing environmental awareness, rising health consciousness, and strengthened government efforts to promote cycling infrastructure. As bicycles gain popularity for transportation, fitness, and recreation, both urban and rural areas are seeing a surge in production and demand.

According to a recent market report, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 6.9 billion by 2035, growing at a steady CAGR of 8.4%. The market’s growth trajectory is further supported by the rising adoption of electric bicycles, advancements in lightweight materials, and the integration of smart connectivity features.

The global bicycle market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by sustainability initiatives, health-conscious consumers, and technological advancements. From traditional bicycles to electric models, the industry is set to witness remarkable growth between 2025 and 2035. Below are key insights shaping the future of the bicycle market.

What Leads to the Growth of the Bicycle Market?

Recent developments in GPS technology and mobile app development have led to dockless bicycle sharing programs that are app-based. Furthermore, it is projected that the widespread use of such dockless bicycle-sharing systems is greatly increase demand for bicycles.

To take advantage of bicycle market prospects, Chinese bike-sharing companies are rapidly investing in and growing their operations in European countries. This should accelerate bicycle market expansion during the forecast period.





Global Bicycle Market Growth Forecast 2025 to 2035

The bicycle market is projected to expand significantly over the next decade, driven by increased adoption of eco-friendly transportation and technological advancements. The shift toward sustainable mobility solutions, particularly in urban centers, is influencing the growth trajectory. Governments and private enterprises are also investing in cycling infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of cyclists. Moreover, the demand for performance-oriented bicycles, including road bikes and mountain bikes, is rising among sports enthusiasts. The integration of digital platforms for bike rentals and leasing services is further boosting market expansion.

Environmental Benefits of Cycling for Urban Transportation

Cycling offers a sustainable solution for reducing carbon emissions, easing traffic congestion, and promoting cleaner cities. The growing concern over air pollution and fossil fuel dependency has led to a shift towards bicycles as a primary mode of transport. Cities worldwide are adopting cycling policies as part of their green transportation strategies. Compared to cars, bicycles significantly reduce carbon footprints, making them a crucial component of eco-friendly urban planning. Furthermore, promoting bicycle commuting can lead to substantial reductions in noise pollution and road wear-and-tear, benefiting both the environment and local economies.

Government Initiatives Promoting Cycling Infrastructure

Governments worldwide are investing in dedicated cycling lanes, bike-sharing programs, and subsidies to encourage bicycle usage. In many countries, municipal authorities have introduced tax incentives for e-bike purchases, grants for cycling startups, and regulations ensuring safer roads for cyclists. Major cities, such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen, are setting global benchmarks with their cycling-friendly infrastructure, including extensive bike lanes, parking facilities, and traffic signal prioritization for bicycles. The push for a cycling economy is also backed by intergovernmental organizations that see bicycles as a sustainable urban mobility solution to combat climate change.

"The bicycle market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by a shift toward sustainable transportation, health-conscious lifestyles, and government-backed cycling initiatives. As innovation in e-bikes, lightweight materials, and smart technology continues to evolve, bicycles are becoming an essential part of urban mobility and recreational activities worldwide." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Adoption of Electric Bicycles in Urban Areas

E-bikes are gaining traction among commuters, offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transport. With technological advancements such as longer battery life, lightweight frames, and smart connectivity features, electric bicycles are becoming a preferred choice in metropolitan regions. The rising cost of fuel, coupled with increasing urbanization, has further accelerated the adoption of e-bikes. Additionally, e-bikes bridge the gap between traditional cycling and motorized transport by offering pedal-assisted riding, making them accessible to a wider demographic, including the elderly and individuals with mobility challenges.

Cycling Trends in North America and Europe

The demand for bicycles in North America and Europe has surged due to increased awareness of fitness, sustainable commuting options, and recreational activities. Bike-sharing services have seen widespread adoption, and many European countries are incorporating cycling-friendly city designs to accommodate the rising number of cyclists. In North America, major urban centers like New York, San Francisco, and Toronto are expanding their cycling networks and implementing laws to protect cyclists on the road. In Europe, cycling tourism is also on the rise, with countries like Germany and France developing extensive cycling routes to attract eco-conscious travelers.

What are the Trends in the Bicycle Market?

As more and more individuals turn to cycling as a regular method of exercise, the bicycle market is set to expand. The popularity of these vehicles is further increased by events like the Tour de France and the Ronde van Vlaanderen. These events provide more opportunities for the bicycle market.

The sales of road and mountain bicycles are being boosted by an increase in cycling competitions that are being held in numerous nations around Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. People are considering using bicycles to commute for short distances in order to save time, due to the increasing traffic congestion and lack of parking, especially in metropolitan areas.

The infrastructure required to facilitate bicycle commuting is aggressively being built by many governments at the same time, which encourages the demand for bicycles.

However, it is projected that the lack of the infrastructure required to support and promote bicycle commuting, particularly in developing nations like India, impedes the bicycle market's expansion. This is detrimental to the bicycle market growth, much as how expensive lightweight bicycles made of composite materials are.

Asia-Pacific Bicycle Market Analysis and Projections

Asia-Pacific remains a dominant region in the bicycle market, fueled by high population density and a strong cultural inclination toward cycling. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant investments in cycling infrastructure and e-bike adoption. The affordability of bicycles, along with government initiatives promoting sustainable transport, is making Asia-Pacific a key market for manufacturers. China, being the largest producer and consumer of bicycles, continues to lead the industry, while India is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing disposable income and the need for cost-effective transportation solutions.

Challenges in Bicycle Infrastructure Development

Despite its advantages, the lack of proper cycling infrastructure in several regions poses a challenge. Many developing countries struggle with inadequate bike lanes, poor road conditions, and traffic congestion, which deter potential cyclists. Safety concerns, including accidents due to the absence of dedicated cycling paths, further hinder market growth. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts between governments, city planners, and private stakeholders to ensure the integration of cycling infrastructure into urban development projects.

Impact of Bike-Sharing Services on Urban Mobility

Bike-sharing programs have revolutionized urban commuting, reducing dependency on motorized transport. These programs offer a flexible, cost-effective alternative for short-distance travel, complementing public transportation networks. With the integration of smart technology, such as GPS tracking and mobile app-based rentals, bike-sharing services are becoming more efficient and user-friendly. The rise of dockless bike-sharing models has further improved accessibility, allowing users to pick up and drop off bicycles at multiple locations without the need for fixed stations.

Health Benefits of Cycling and Fitness Trends

As fitness awareness rises, cycling is being recognized as an effective exercise for cardiovascular health, weight management, and mental well-being. The growing trend of cycling as a recreational and fitness activity is further fueling demand for bicycles. Health-conscious consumers are incorporating cycling into their daily routines, and the popularity of cycling events and sports competitions is adding to the demand for high-performance bicycles. Furthermore, cycling contributes to reducing stress and improving mental health, making it a preferred activity for individuals looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Integration of Smart Technology in Modern Bicycles

Technological advancements such as GPS tracking, smart locks, AI-powered fitness monitoring, and IoT-enabled features are transforming the cycling experience. Manufacturers are investing in innovations that enhance safety, efficiency, and user convenience. Smart bicycles equipped with real-time data tracking, automatic gear shifting, and anti-theft mechanisms are gaining popularity among tech-savvy consumers. The integration of AI-driven predictive maintenance systems is also improving the durability and performance of bicycles, ensuring a seamless riding experience.





Key Market Insights

Giant Bicycles (20-25%)

Giant offers a full line of high-performance bicycles, from road and off-road to electric bikes, making the company a leader in the bicycle industry.

Trek Bicycle Corporation (15-20%)

Trek makes innovative road and mountain bikes, plus an expanding range of e-bikes for urban transport.

Specialized Bicycle Components (12-16%)

Specialized develops high-end performance bicycles, revolutionary cycling technology, and sustainable efforts.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (8-12%)

Merida manufactures lightweight and sturdy bicycles for professionals and casual riders.

Cannondale (Dorel Industries) (5-9%)

Cannondale focuses on hybrid and electric bikes for urban mobility and adventure cycling.

Other Key Players (30-40% Combined)

Additional manufacturers and cycling brands help introduce new products in the ever-evolving bicycle market.

Key Segmentations

By Product Type:

Comfort

Cruiser

Mountain

Hybrid

Road

Cargo

Youth



By Technology:

Electric

Conventional

By Price:

Low Range

Medium range

Premium





By End User:

Kids

Men

Women



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America



