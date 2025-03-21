Stolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Material for the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LONDON, March 21, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that materials for the Company's Annual General Meeting have been made available. Shareholders of record as at close of business on March 20, 2025 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Shareholders who have elected for a physical copy of the materials will receive these by post. Copies of such materials are available at: stolt-nielsen.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the registered office of the Company at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda, on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Proxy votes must be received by DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Dept., P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo, Norway, or at: vote@dnb.no, not later than April 15, 2025 12:00 hours Central European Summer Time. We strongly encourage shareholders to email scanned copies of their proxies to: vote@dnb.no before the deadline noted above.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

