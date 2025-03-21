Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive and Charging Applications: Significant Growth Potential for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends of Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive and Charging Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Third-generation semiconductors, with their superior material properties such as high-frequency operation and low power consumption, are becoming essential for advancing automotive electrification, smart vehicle technologies, and the modernization of charging infrastructure. These semiconductors play a pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing charging times, and improving sensor accuracy, driving technological innovation and market growth in both the automotive and charging sectors.
This report explores the current applications and future trends of third-generation semiconductors in the automotive and charging markets. As the automotive industry experiences rapid electrification and digital transformation, the adoption of third-generation semiconductors is expected to accelerate, further expanding their market share.
Key Topics Covered:
Electrification and Digitalization as Key Automotive Trends
- Electric Power as the Primary Energy Source for Future Vehicles
- Growing Demand for Automotive Charging Infrastructure Amid Electrification
- Smart and Entertainment-Driven Innovations Accelerating Automotive Digitalization
Development Trends of Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive Applications
- Powertrain Applications
- SiC Adoption Trends in Automotive Power Systems
- GaN Development Trends in Automotive Power Applications
- Automotive Charging Devices Sector
- SiC Development Trends in Automotive Charging Devices
- GaN Development Trends in Automotive Charging Devices
- Automotive Intelligence and Entertainment Sector
Opportunities for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Sector
- Significant Growth Potential for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market
- Leveraging System Integration and Geopolitical Opportunities to Accelerate Taiwan's Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market
Companies Featured:
- BMW
- Bosch
- BYD
- Delta
- EPC
- GaN Systems
- Geely Automobile
- Hyundai
- Infineon
- KIA
- NIO
- Onsemi
- Renault
- Stellantis
- STMicroelectronics
- Tesla
- Toyota
- Vitesco Technologies
- VMAX
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Xiaomi
- ZF Group
