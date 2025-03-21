Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive and Charging Applications: Significant Growth Potential for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends of Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive and Charging Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Third-generation semiconductors, with their superior material properties such as high-frequency operation and low power consumption, are becoming essential for advancing automotive electrification, smart vehicle technologies, and the modernization of charging infrastructure. These semiconductors play a pivotal role in enhancing energy efficiency, reducing charging times, and improving sensor accuracy, driving technological innovation and market growth in both the automotive and charging sectors.



This report explores the current applications and future trends of third-generation semiconductors in the automotive and charging markets. As the automotive industry experiences rapid electrification and digital transformation, the adoption of third-generation semiconductors is expected to accelerate, further expanding their market share.



Key Topics Covered:



Electrification and Digitalization as Key Automotive Trends

Electric Power as the Primary Energy Source for Future Vehicles

Growing Demand for Automotive Charging Infrastructure Amid Electrification

Smart and Entertainment-Driven Innovations Accelerating Automotive Digitalization

Development Trends of Third-Generation Semiconductors in Automotive Applications

Powertrain Applications SiC Adoption Trends in Automotive Power Systems GaN Development Trends in Automotive Power Applications

Automotive Charging Devices Sector SiC Development Trends in Automotive Charging Devices GaN Development Trends in Automotive Charging Devices

Automotive Intelligence and Entertainment Sector

Opportunities for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Sector

Significant Growth Potential for Taiwanese Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market

Leveraging System Integration and Geopolitical Opportunities to Accelerate Taiwan's Third-Generation Semiconductors in the Automotive Market

Companies Featured:

BMW

Bosch

BYD

Delta

EPC

GaN Systems

Geely Automobile

Hyundai

Infineon

KIA

NIO

Onsemi

Renault

Stellantis

STMicroelectronics

Tesla

Toyota

Vitesco Technologies

VMAX

Volkswagen

Volvo

Xiaomi

ZF Group

