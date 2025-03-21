Taiwan 5G FWA CPE Industry Sees Growth: 4Q 2024 Market Update Released

The report offers a detailed analysis of Taiwan’s 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) industry, covering shipment volumes and values from Q3 2022 to Q2 2025. It includes breakdowns by customer type, destination, and production location, and features expert insights into industry trends and market dynamics. Key players such as Arcadyan, Sercomm, Foxconn, and WNC are analyzed. With Taiwan playing a central role in the global 5G FWA supply chain, this report is essential for understanding production strategies and market direction in the evolving 5G ecosystem

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan 5G FWA CPE Industry: 4Q 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the shipment volume and value of the Taiwanese 5G CPE industry for the period from 3Q 2022 to 2Q 2025. It includes breakdowns of shipment volume by customer type, shipment destination, and production location. Additionally, the report offers insights from analysts on the development of 5G FWA CPE from both the industry and market perspectives.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Volume by Customer Type, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Share by Customer Type, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Taiwan 5G CPE Shipment Share by Production Locations, 4Q 2021 - 3Q 2024
  • Intelligence Insights
  • Reseach Scope and Definitions

Companies Featured:

  • Arcadyan
  • Askey
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Ericsson
  • Foxconn
  • Pegatron
  • Reliance Jio
  • Sercomm
  • T-Mobile
  • Unizyx
  • Verizon
  • WNC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy0isg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                4G and 5G
                            
                            
                                5G
                            
                            
                                5G Fixed Wireless Access
                            
                            
                                5G FWA
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data