Digital Twin Strategies in Global Retail: Key Developments, Strategies and Case Studies of Nvidia, Matterport and Treedis

As digital twin technology matures, its application in the retail sector is expected to reach nearly USD 10 billion by 2030. By bridging physical and virtual environments through spatial computing, digital twins enhance decision-making efficiency and operational quality.
This report analyzes the strategic approaches of leading global players in digital twin retail applications, offering insights for companies seeking entry points into this emerging field.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Trends in Digital Twin Adoption in Retail
- The Path to Omnichannel: Opportunities for Digital Twin Applications in Retail
- Integration Challenges: The Complexity of Holistic Customer Profiling
- Simulation Capabilities: Reimagining Store Management and Customer Experience
- Predictive Insights: Balancing Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency
- The Three Stages of Digital Twin Platform Development: Modeling, Integration, and Predictive Analytics
- Key Applications of Digital Twins in Retail
- Application Focus #1: Strengthening the Decision-Making Foundation in Retail
- Application Focus #2: Enhancing Omnichannel Customer Experience
- The Global Digital Twin Retail Ecosystem Is Taking Shape
- The Rise of Digital Twin Retail: A Global Submarket Collaboration Approach
- Key Players with Market Potential in Digital Twin Retail
Strategies of Leading Industry Players
- Product Strategy
- Basic Platform: Customization, 3D Modeling & AI Expansion
- Value-Added Services: VR/AR Integration & Retail Connectivity
- Data Integration Strategies
- Basic Platform: Features Unified 3D Data Formats and AI-Integrated Development
- Value-Added Services: Focuses on Integrating And Analyzing Retail Commerce Data
Key Case Studies on Digital Twin Adoption in Retail
- Case 1: Nvidia Uses a Customized Platform and Retail Data for Diverse Simulations
- Case 2: Matterport Integrates AI Multimodal Tech to Speed Up Data Processing
- Case 3: Treedis Utilizes VR and AR to Create an Intuitive Interface, Reducing Planning Time
- Case 4: Treedis Integrates Commerce Tools to Enhance the Online Shopping Experience
Companies Featured:
- Activeloop
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- AT&T
- AWM
- AWS
- Azure
- Baidu
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Cisco
- CoStar Group
- Dassault Systemes
- DeepBrain AI
- Delve AI
- Dor
- Future-Shape
- Gemini
- Google Cloud
- Huawei
- JET BI
- KDDI
- Kepler Analytics
- Lowe's
- Magentaverse
- Matterport
- Mawari Network
- MOKOBlue
- Multi-Tech Systems
- Nanomade
- Neoalto
- NTT Docomo
- Nvidia
- Oracle
- Peak
- ReadySet
- Relex
- Resonai
- RetailNext
- SK telecom
- Sturfee
- SymphonyAI
- Telefonica
- Tencent
- Trax Retail
- Treedis
- T-Systems
- Unity
- Vodafone
- Walmart
- Xovis
