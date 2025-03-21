Digital Twin Strategies in Global Retail: Key Developments, Strategies and Case Studies of Nvidia, Matterport and Treedis

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin Strategies in Global Retail: Key Developments and Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As digital twin technology matures, its application in the retail sector is expected to reach nearly USD 10 billion by 2030. By bridging physical and virtual environments through spatial computing, digital twins enhance decision-making efficiency and operational quality.



This report analyzes the strategic approaches of leading global players in digital twin retail applications, offering insights for companies seeking entry points into this emerging field.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Trends in Digital Twin Adoption in Retail

The Path to Omnichannel: Opportunities for Digital Twin Applications in Retail Integration Challenges: The Complexity of Holistic Customer Profiling Simulation Capabilities: Reimagining Store Management and Customer Experience Predictive Insights: Balancing Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency

The Three Stages of Digital Twin Platform Development: Modeling, Integration, and Predictive Analytics

Key Applications of Digital Twins in Retail Application Focus #1: Strengthening the Decision-Making Foundation in Retail Application Focus #2: Enhancing Omnichannel Customer Experience

The Global Digital Twin Retail Ecosystem Is Taking Shape The Rise of Digital Twin Retail: A Global Submarket Collaboration Approach Key Players with Market Potential in Digital Twin Retail



Strategies of Leading Industry Players

Product Strategy Basic Platform: Customization, 3D Modeling & AI Expansion Value-Added Services: VR/AR Integration & Retail Connectivity

Data Integration Strategies Basic Platform: Features Unified 3D Data Formats and AI-Integrated Development Value-Added Services: Focuses on Integrating And Analyzing Retail Commerce Data



Key Case Studies on Digital Twin Adoption in Retail

Case 1: Nvidia Uses a Customized Platform and Retail Data for Diverse Simulations

Case 2: Matterport Integrates AI Multimodal Tech to Speed Up Data Processing

Case 3: Treedis Utilizes VR and AR to Create an Intuitive Interface, Reducing Planning Time

Case 4: Treedis Integrates Commerce Tools to Enhance the Online Shopping Experience

Companies Featured:

Activeloop

Alibaba

Amazon

AT&T

AWM

AWS

Azure

Baidu

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco

CoStar Group

Dassault Systemes

DeepBrain AI

Delve AI

Dor

Future-Shape

Gemini

Google Cloud

Huawei

JET BI

KDDI

Kepler Analytics

Lowe's

Magentaverse

Matterport

Mawari Network

MOKOBlue

Multi-Tech Systems

Nanomade

Neoalto

NTT Docomo

Nvidia

Oracle

Peak

ReadySet

Relex

Resonai

RetailNext

SK telecom

Sturfee

SymphonyAI

Telefonica

Tencent

Trax Retail

Treedis

T-Systems

Unity

Vodafone

Walmart

Xovis

