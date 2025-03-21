United States Sheds & Other Residential Outdoor Storage Market Report 2025 - US Outdoor Storage Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2029, Driven by Outdoor Living Trends

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sheds & Other Residential Outdoor Storage Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for sheds and outdoor storage products in the US is projected to reach $3 billion in 2029, supported by expected increases in construction activity as well as outdoor living and active outdoor trends.

This report covers US demand for sheds and other outdoor storage products in US dollars at manufacturers' level. Sales at retail level are also provided by product and by retail outlet category.

The sheds segments analyzed are:

Wood Sheds

Resin/Plastic Shed

Metal Sheds

Other Material Sheds

The other products broken out are:

Deck Boxes, Bins, & Totes

Outdoor Shelves

Outdoor Storage Benches & Cabinets

Other Outdoor Storage Products

Scope of the Report

This report analyzes the scope, size, and growth of the US market for sheds and other outdoor storage, including key trends in product segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2014, 2019, and 2024 with forecasts for 2029 and 2034, with year-by-year historical market volatility also addressed. In addition, annual historical and forecast data are provided from 2021 to 2028.

Data are provided in US dollar value at manufacturers' level. Additionally, data are provided at retail level by product and category of retail outlet. Also included is an analysis of the key industry players and their respective market shares.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis

Economic Environment

Short-Term Construction Outlook

Short-Term Outdoor Storage Industry Trends

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors

Outdoor Storage Sales Outlook

Inflation & Pricing Trends

4. Factors Impacting Outdoor Storage Product Demand

Home Ownership Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups

Outdoor Living Trends

Presence of Outdoor Space at Home

Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends

Frequency of Dining, Cooking, & Entertaining Outdoors at Home

Consumer Financing & Spending Trends

Trends in Outdoor Areas & Outdoor Lifestyle

Size of Outdoor Lots

Outdoor Living Trend Helps Shed & Storage Box Sales

Active Lifestyle Requires Gear

Competitive Products

Rent-to-Own (RTO) Sheds

Site-Built Sheds

Self-Storage Market

Local Building Codes & Homeowners' Associations Regulations

Regional Preferences & Basement Prevalence

5. Consumer Insights

Gardening as a Hobby

Lifestyle Sheds

She Sheds

Studio, Office, Gym, Bar

Retreat

Hobby/Workshop Shed

Pool Houses

Greenhouse Sheds

Children's Playhouses

Outdoor Storage Needs Beyond the Garage

DIY vs. DIFM

Consumers' Efficiency & Organization

Consumer Purchases of Outdoor Storage

Purchases of Outdoor Storage in the Last 12 Months

Purchase of Outdoor Storage by Product Type

6. Sheds

Scope & Product Description

Materials Trends

Sales by Shed Material

Wood Sheds

Resin/Plastic Sheds

Metal Sheds

Other Material Sheds (Vinyl & Fabric)

Key Product Trends

Durability & Functionality

Made in USA

Ease & Convenience

Small Space Storage

Entertaining

Aesthetics

Customization

Specialization

New Product Development

Leading Suppliers

7. Outdoor Storage Products

Scope & Product Description

Product Types

Demand by Product

Deck Boxes, Bins, & Totes

Outdoor Shelves

Outdoor Storage Benches & Cabinets

Other Outdoor Storage Products

New Product Development

Leading Suppliers

8. Distribution & Retailing

Retail Sales by Product

Distribution Outlets & Competitive Strategies

Demand by Outlet

Direct Sales & Dealers

Home Centers

E-Commerce

Discount Stores

Hardware Stores

Other Outlets

Marketing Trends

9. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Material Suppliers to Outdoor Storage Firms

Competitive Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants

