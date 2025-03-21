United States Sheds & Other Residential Outdoor Storage Market Report 2025 - US Outdoor Storage Market to Hit $3 Billion by 2029, Driven by Outdoor Living Trends

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sheds & Other Residential Outdoor Storage Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for sheds and outdoor storage products in the US is projected to reach $3 billion in 2029, supported by expected increases in construction activity as well as outdoor living and active outdoor trends.
This report covers US demand for sheds and other outdoor storage products in US dollars at manufacturers' level. Sales at retail level are also provided by product and by retail outlet category.
The sheds segments analyzed are:
- Wood Sheds
- Resin/Plastic Shed
- Metal Sheds
- Other Material Sheds
- The other products broken out are:
- Deck Boxes, Bins, & Totes
- Outdoor Shelves
- Outdoor Storage Benches & Cabinets
- Other Outdoor Storage Products
Scope of the Report
This report analyzes the scope, size, and growth of the US market for sheds and other outdoor storage, including key trends in product segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2014, 2019, and 2024 with forecasts for 2029 and 2034, with year-by-year historical market volatility also addressed. In addition, annual historical and forecast data are provided from 2021 to 2028.
Data are provided in US dollar value at manufacturers' level. Additionally, data are provided at retail level by product and category of retail outlet. Also included is an analysis of the key industry players and their respective market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
- Economic Environment
- Short-Term Construction Outlook
- Short-Term Outdoor Storage Industry Trends
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors
- Outdoor Storage Sales Outlook
- Inflation & Pricing Trends
4. Factors Impacting Outdoor Storage Product Demand
- Home Ownership Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups
- Outdoor Living Trends
- Presence of Outdoor Space at Home
- Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends
- Frequency of Dining, Cooking, & Entertaining Outdoors at Home
- Consumer Financing & Spending Trends
- Trends in Outdoor Areas & Outdoor Lifestyle
- Size of Outdoor Lots
- Outdoor Living Trend Helps Shed & Storage Box Sales
- Active Lifestyle Requires Gear
- Competitive Products
- Rent-to-Own (RTO) Sheds
- Site-Built Sheds
- Self-Storage Market
- Local Building Codes & Homeowners' Associations Regulations
- Regional Preferences & Basement Prevalence
5. Consumer Insights
- Gardening as a Hobby
- Lifestyle Sheds
- She Sheds
- Studio, Office, Gym, Bar
- Retreat
- Hobby/Workshop Shed
- Pool Houses
- Greenhouse Sheds
- Children's Playhouses
- Outdoor Storage Needs Beyond the Garage
- DIY vs. DIFM
- Consumers' Efficiency & Organization
- Consumer Purchases of Outdoor Storage
- Purchases of Outdoor Storage in the Last 12 Months
- Purchase of Outdoor Storage by Product Type
6. Sheds
- Scope & Product Description
- Materials Trends
- Sales by Shed Material
- Wood Sheds
- Resin/Plastic Sheds
- Metal Sheds
- Other Material Sheds (Vinyl & Fabric)
- Key Product Trends
- Durability & Functionality
- Made in USA
- Ease & Convenience
- Small Space Storage
- Entertaining
- Aesthetics
- Customization
- Specialization
- New Product Development
- Leading Suppliers
7. Outdoor Storage Products
- Scope & Product Description
- Product Types
- Demand by Product
- Deck Boxes, Bins, & Totes
- Outdoor Shelves
- Outdoor Storage Benches & Cabinets
- Other Outdoor Storage Products
- New Product Development
- Leading Suppliers
8. Distribution & Retailing
- Retail Sales by Product
- Distribution Outlets & Competitive Strategies
- Demand by Outlet
- Direct Sales & Dealers
- Home Centers
- E-Commerce
- Discount Stores
- Hardware Stores
- Other Outlets
- Marketing Trends
9. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Material Suppliers to Outdoor Storage Firms
- Competitive Strategies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cooperative Agreements
- List of Industry Participants
