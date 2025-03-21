Advanced Recycling Market Global Report 2025: Advanced Recycling will Process 20-25 Million Tons of Plastic Waste Annually by 2030, Representing Approximately 5-7% of Global Plastic Production

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced (Chemical or Feedstock) Recycling Market 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Advanced (Chemical or Feedstock) Recycling Market 2025-2040 report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving technologies, market dynamics, and growth opportunities in the advanced (chemical or feedstock) recycling sector. As global plastic production reaches unprecedented levels and environmental concerns intensify, advanced recycling emerges as a critical solution for transforming plastic waste into valuable chemical feedstocks and materials. This report delivers essential insights for stakeholders across the value chain, from technology developers and investors to consumer product companies and policymakers.

Advanced recycling, sometimes referred to as chemical or feedstock recycling, is a process that breaks down waste to the molecular level so it can be converted to new raw materials. The advanced recycling market is experiencing major growth as stakeholders seek solutions for previously unrecyclable plastic waste. Unlike mechanical recycling, which primarily reshapes polymers, advanced recycling breaks materials down to molecular building blocks, enabling true circularity for a wider range of plastics and other materials.

The market is driven by increasing regulatory pressure, corporate sustainability commitments, and technological maturation across multiple conversion platforms. Leading technologies include pyrolysis, gasification, solvolysis, and depolymerization, each targeting specific polymer streams or end-product applications. Investment flows into the sector have accelerated dramatically, with over $7.5 billion committed since 2020. This integration of advanced recycling with conventional petrochemical infrastructure creates deployment advantages through existing distribution networks and technical expertise.

Regulatory frameworks increasingly support advanced recycling adoption. The European Union's Circular Economy Action Plan and Plastic Packaging Levy create direct economic incentives for recycled content, while the U.S. EPA and state-level legislation increasingly recognize chemical recycling as legitimate recycling rather than waste disposal. Challenges persist despite these advances. Capital intensity remains high at $1,500-4,000 per ton of annual capacity, creating economic barriers to rapid scaling. Process yield and energy efficiency improvements continue through catalyst development and process integration, gradually improving economics. Feedstock quality and consistency represent operational challenges, with contaminants potentially affecting catalyst performance and product quality.

Market forecasts suggest advanced recycling will process 20-25 million tons of plastic waste annually by 2030, representing approximately 5-7% of global plastic production. While still a modest fraction of total plastics volume, this represents significant growth from current levels (<1%) and creates meaningful circular pathways for materials previously destined for landfills or incineration. The sector's evolution increasingly focuses on specialized applications where advanced recycling provides unique value rather than competing directly with mechanical recycling for clean, homogeneous streams. This complementary approach addresses the full spectrum of plastic waste while optimizing environmental and economic performance across different material qualities and contamination levels.

Report contents include:

Market Drivers & Trends Analysis : Detailed examination of environmental concerns, regulatory policies, corporate sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and circular economy adoption driving market growth

: Detailed examination of environmental concerns, regulatory policies, corporate sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and circular economy adoption driving market growth Comprehensive Technology Assessment : In-depth coverage of pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerization technologies, including SWOT analyses and commercial readiness

: In-depth coverage of pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerization technologies, including SWOT analyses and commercial readiness Material-Specific Insights : Detailed analysis of recycling processes for polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), PET, polystyrene (PS), and other polymers

: Detailed analysis of recycling processes for polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), PET, polystyrene (PS), and other polymers Competitive Landscape : Profiles of 193 companies operating across the advanced recycling value chain, including capacities and technological approaches

: Profiles of 193 companies operating across the advanced recycling value chain, including capacities and technological approaches Regional Market Analysis : Forecasts for Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa from 2022-2040

: Forecasts for Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa from 2022-2040 End Product Evaluation: Analysis of chemical feedstocks, fuels, raw materials, and energy products derived from advanced recycling

Analysis of chemical feedstocks, fuels, raw materials, and energy products derived from advanced recycling Environmental Impact Assessment : Carbon footprint analysis, energy consumption assessment, and sustainability metrics

: Carbon footprint analysis, energy consumption assessment, and sustainability metrics Emerging Technologies : Analysis of AI applications, robotics in sorting, and novel catalyst development

: Analysis of AI applications, robotics in sorting, and novel catalyst development Investment & Capacity Trends : Complete overview of industry news, funding, and capacity developments from 2020-2025

: Complete overview of industry news, funding, and capacity developments from 2020-2025 Value Chain Analysis: Comprehensive mapping of the advanced recycling ecosystem and market positioning

The report features extensive data on polymer demand segmented by recycling technology, life cycle assessments comparing different recycling methods, and detailed price and yield analyses. The report provides comprehensive profiles of 193 key players in the advanced recycling market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.6 Plastic pollution

3.7 Policy and regulations

3.8 The circular economy

3.9 Plastic recycling

3.10 Life cycle assessment

4 THE ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET

4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2 Market Challenges and Restraints

4.3 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2025

4.4 Capacities

4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.6 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

4.7 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.8 Market map

4.9 Value chain

4.10 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced chemical recycling processes

4.11 Recycled plastic yield and cost

4.11.1 Plastic yield of each chemical recycling technologies

4.11.2 Prices

5 ADVANCED (CHEMICAL OR FEEDSTOCK) RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Applications

5.2 Pyrolysis

5.3 Gasification

5.4 Dissolution

5.5 Depolymerisation

5.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

5.7 Advanced recycling of thermoset materials

5.8 Comparison with Traditional Recycling Methods

5.9 Environmental Impact Assessment

5.10 Emerging Technologies

5.10.1 AI and Machine Learning Applications

5.10.1.1 Sorting Optimization

5.10.1.2 Process Control

5.10.1.3 Quality Prediction

5.10.1.4 Maintenance Prediction

5.10.2 Robotics in Sorting

5.10.2.1 Vision Systems

5.10.2.2 Picking Mechanisms

5.10.2.3 Control Systems

5.10.2.4 Integration Methods

5.10.3 Novel Catalyst Development

5.10.3.1 Nano-catalysts

5.10.3.2 Bio-catalysts

5.10.3.3 Hybrid Catalysts

6 MATERIALS ANALYSIS

6.1 Plastics

6.2 Metals

6.3 Base Metals

6.4 Rare Earth Elements

6.5 Electronic Waste

6.6 Textiles

6.7 Synthetic Fibers

7 END PRODUCT ANALYSIS

7.1 Chemical Feedstocks

7.2 Fuels

7.3 Raw Materials

7.4 Energy Products

8 COMPANY PROFILES (193 company profiles)

