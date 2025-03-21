Fertilizers Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of ICL, Yara, K+S, Nutrien, Mosaic, CF Industries, Syngenta, EuroChem and more

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizers Market by Type, Crop Type, Mode of Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fertilizers is estimated to be valued at USD 230.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 281.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in the fertilizers market is transforming agricultural practices by enhancing precision farming, optimizing nutrient application, and improving crop yields. AI-powered predictive analytics, soil health monitoring, and automated fertigation systems help farmers apply fertilizers more efficiently, reducing waste and environmental impact. Advanced algorithms analyze weather patterns, soil composition, and crop needs to provide real-time recommendations for fertilizer use. Additionally, AI-driven remote sensing and drone technology enable targeted fertilization, ensuring optimal nutrient distribution.

Disruption in the fertilizers market: The fertilizers market is undergoing significant disruption driven by advancements in innovation and technology. Disruptions such as smart fertilizers, AI-driven precision agriculture, and microbial biofertilizers are transforming the industry, reducing environmental impact while enhancing crop productivity. These innovations are helping farmers optimize fertilizer use, improve soil health, and increase yields, marking a shift toward more sustainable and data-driven agricultural practices. Some of the key disruptions in the fertilizers market include:- Smart Fertilizers: Controlled-release and nano-fertilizers are revolutionizing nutrient delivery by releasing nutrients gradually based on soil and crop needs. These technologies enhance nutrient uptake, reduce leaching, and minimize environmental impact, leading to more efficient and sustainable fertilization.

The cereals & grains segment holds the highest market share in the crop type segment of fertilizers market.



Cereals and grains hold the highest share in the crop type segment of the fertilizers market due to their large-scale cultivation and high nutrient requirements. Staple crops like wheat, rice, maize, and barley require consistent fertilization to achieve optimal yields and meet global food demand. Countries with extensive cereal production, such as China, India, and the US, are major consumers of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and crop productivity. Additionally, government support through subsidies and precision farming initiatives has further driven fertilizer adoption in cereal and grain farming, ensuring food security and high agricultural output.



The foliar mode of application segment is projected grow at significant rate during the forecast period.



The foliar mode of application is expected to grow at a significant rate in the fertilizers market due to its ability to deliver nutrients directly to plant leaves for rapid absorption and immediate impact. This method is particularly beneficial for correcting nutrient deficiencies, improving stress tolerance, and enhancing crop quality. The increasing adoption of precision agriculture, micronutrient-enriched fertilizers, and high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables is driving demand for foliar fertilizers. Additionally, advancements in nano-fertilizers and water-soluble formulations are further boosting the efficiency of foliar applications, making them a preferred choice for farmers seeking fast and targeted nutrient delivery.



South America is expected to hold significant share in the fertilizers market.



South America is expected to hold a significant market share in the fertilizers market, driven by its vast agricultural land, high demand for cash crops, and increasing fertilizer consumption. Countries like Brazil and Argentina are among the largest consumers, particularly for soybeans, corn, and sugarcane, which require extensive nutrient application. The region's reliance on fertilizers, especially potash and nitrogen-based products, is further supported by government initiatives and precision farming adoption. Additionally, growing investments in specialty fertilizers, biofertilizers, and sustainable farming practices are contributing to South America's expanding role in the global fertilizers market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the market include ICL (Israel), Yara (Norway), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Mosaic (US), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (US), Grupa Azoty (Poland), SQM S.A. (Chile), OCP (Morocco), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Koch IP Holdings, LLC (US), Haifa Negev technologies LTD (Israel), EuroChem Group (Switzerland), and Lallemand Inc (Canada).



Other players include IPL Biologicals (India), BIONEMA (UK), Rovensa Next (Spain), Multiplex Group of Companies (India), AgriLife (India), Vise Organic (India), Kula Bio,Inc. (US), Switch Bioworks (US), and Genica (Brazil).



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the fertilizers market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the fertilizers market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent, regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for food), restraints (supply chain disruption), opportunities (technological innovations) and challenges (regulatory barriers) influencing the growth of the fertilizers market.

New product launch/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the fertilizers market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyzes the fertilizers market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fertilizers market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, brand/product comparison, and product foot prints of leading players such as ICL (Israel), Yara (Norway), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Nutrien (Canada), Mosaic (US), CF Industries Holdings (US) and other players in the fertilizers market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 473 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $230.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $281.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





