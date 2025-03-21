NEQSOL Holding Reinforces Commitment to Regulatory Compliance at Atlantic Council Event on Economic Warfare and Sanctions

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEQSOL Holding – a global group of companies serving over 25 million customers in 11 countries and the largest investor in Ukraine – reaffirmed its commitment to compliance with international regulations during its participation in an Atlantic Council event titled, The Age of Economic Warfare: Behind US Sanctions Against Russia, China, and Iran. The event, hosted by the Atlantic Council’s Economic Statecraft Initiative, took place in Washington, D.C. this week, where NEQSOL’s Chief of Staff and Head of Strategy, Teymur Taghiyev, represented the company.

The discussion focused on the evolving role of sanctions as a key instrument of U.S. foreign policy, underscoring the importance of businesses adhering to regulatory frameworks in an increasingly complex economic environment. The event also marked the launch of Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare, a new book by Edward Fishman, a former U.S. State Department sanctions official.

“As a multinational group operating across multiple sectors—including telecommunications, energy, technology, and infrastructure—we recognize the importance of full compliance with international regulatory requirements,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman and CEO of NEQSOL Holding. “Our participation in this forum underscores our unwavering commitment to operating with transparency, adhering to all relevant sanctions frameworks, and supporting economic stability through responsible business practices.”

NEQSOL Holding continues to align its global operations with international best practices, ensuring compliance with economic sanctions and regulatory measures in all jurisdictions where it operates. The company actively engages with policymakers, industry leaders, and regulatory bodies to maintain a robust compliance framework that fosters long-term economic growth and business integrity.

The event also featured key speakers, including Edward Fishman, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and Senior Research Scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy; Ambassador Daniel Fried, Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council and former U.S. Ambassador to Poland; Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Oracle, and former Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Department of the Treasury; Nazak Nikakhtar, Chair of National Security at Wiley Rein LLC, former Assistant Secretary for Industry and Analysis at the International Trade Administration, and former Acting Under Secretary of Industry and Security at the U.S. Department of Commerce; and Adam Szubin, Professor of Practice at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and former Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and others.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in telecommunications, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries. The holding places significant emphasis on regulatory compliance and ethical business practices, ensuring adherence to all relevant legal frameworks. As it continues to grow, NEQSOL remains dedicated to supporting economic and social development in the regions where it operates.

