Global Technical Textile Innovations Unveiled: FR Fabrics, Medical Nanofibres, Eco Composites Lead

This report provides information on the latest developments in chemical protective clothing, composites, cooling apparel, fabrics for outdoor apparel and equipment, flame resistant (FR) fabrics, insulation materials, medical textiles, military personal protective equipment (PPE), nonwovens, and ultraviolet (UV) protective fabrics.

The report includes information and analysis relating to a number of innovative companies worldwide, including: Asahi Kasei; Aquafil; DNS Alpha; Fiber Engineering; Glatfelter; Gore-Tex; GQ Apparel; Hainsworth Protective Fabrics; HeiQ; Karl Mayer; Mammut; Montane; Pertex; and Teijin Frontier.

It also includes news and intelligence relating to innovations developed by researchers at: the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO); the Deutsche Institute fur Textil- und Faserforschung Denkendorf (DITF - German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf); and the University of Copenhagen.



CHEMICAL PROTECTIVE CLOTHING

Researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in

Australia have developed a prototype chemical protective uniform which is made using nanofibres

COMPOSITES

Asahi Kasei and Aquafil have developed a composite for use in additive manufacturing which is made using polyamide polymer derived from chemically recycled waste and is reinforced with cellulose nanofibres

Researchers in Germany are collaborating with a company called Fiber Engineering in the production of bio-based and biodegradable composite plant pots made using fibres derived from an invasive plant species

COOLING APPAREL

Textile finishing specialist HeiQ and technical apparel company GQ Apparel have collaborated in the development of denim jeans which possess cooling properties

FABRICS FOR OUTDOOR APPAREL AND EQUIPMENT

Montane has developed a three-layer laminate fabric for outdoor apparel which offers advanced levels of breathability and water repellency

Pertex has developed a range of lightweight fabrics for outdoor apparel and equipment which are made using polyamide (nylon) 6 derived from recycled materials

FLAME RESISTANT (FR) FABRICS

Hainsworth Protective Fabrics has developed a breathable flame resistant fabric containing merino wool for use in the manufacture of firefighting gear

INSULATION MATERIALS

Outdoor apparel brand Mammut has developed a synthetic insulation material which contains pre-consumer production scraps

Teijin Frontier has developed a lightweight polyester fibre which represents an alternative to down and feathers for use in the manufacture of insulation materials

MEDICAL TEXTILES

Researchers in Denmark are developing an electrospun nanofibrous dressing for the treatment of psoriasis

MILITARY PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE)

DNS Alpha has supplied German special forces with elastic, flexible rain suits made from Gore-Tex stretch fabric

NONWOVENS

Chemicals and materials producer Asahi Kasei has launched a flexible flame resistant (FR) nonwoven fabric which is capable of increasing the safety of batteries for electric vehicles

Glatfelter has launched a nonwoven separator for lithium-ion batteries which supports high rates of charge and discharge

ULTRAVIOLET (UV) PROTECTIVE FABRICS

Karl Mayer has developed warp knitted fabrics which provide protection from the sun

