Turkey Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 32 Existing and 2 Upcoming Data Centers Across Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Istanbul dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey with almost 80% of the total power capacity. The existing data center capacity in Turkey is around 120 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 40 MW. Around $100 Million in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey in 2025.

This database product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 2 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (2 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center database include:

Alastyr Telecommunication

Borsa Istanbul

Cizgi Telekom

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

Datema Bilisim

DGN Teknoloji

EdgeConneX

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

Equinix

GarantiServer

Isttelkom

Koc Sistem

Marka

Netdirekt

Netinternet

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

PenDC

PlusLayer

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq5sec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.