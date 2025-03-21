Turkey Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 32 Existing and 2 Upcoming Data Centers Across Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag

The database reveals that Istanbul will account for 80% of Turkey’s upcoming data center capacity, with $100 million in investments expected in 2025. The current IT load stands at 120 MW, with 40 MW of future capacity in development. Covering 32 existing and 2 upcoming facilities across cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and more, the database provides insights into white-floor space, rack capacity, power infrastructure, and colocation pricing. Major players include Turkcell, Equinix, Vodafone, EdgeConneX, and Turk Telekom. This is a vital resource for investors and operators tracking Turkey’s fast-growing data center market.

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Istanbul dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey with almost 80% of the total power capacity. The existing data center capacity in Turkey is around 120 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 40 MW. Around $100 Million in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey in 2025.

This database product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 2 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (2 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center database include:

  • Alastyr Telecommunication
  • Borsa Istanbul
  • Cizgi Telekom
  • Comnet Data Center
  • Compass Data Centre
  • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
  • Datema Bilisim
  • DGN Teknoloji
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
  • Equinix
  • GarantiServer
  • Isttelkom
  • Koc Sistem
  • Marka
  • Netdirekt
  • Netinternet
  • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
  • PenDC
  • PlusLayer
  • Radore Hosting
  • SadeceHosting (Sh)
  • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Telehouse
  • Turk Telekom
  • Turkcell
  • VeriTeknik
  • Vital Technology
  • Vodafone

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq5sec

