MedRisk’s 2025 Industry Trends Report Highlights Geographic Disparities and Cost-Saving Strategies in Physical Therapy for Workers’ Compensation

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedRisk, a leading provider of solutions for the casualty claims industry, has released its 2025 Industry Trends Report, focusing on the critical role of early physical therapy (PT) in improving claim outcomes and controlling costs. The report analyzes how geographic disparities affect the timing of PT and surgery and explores the impact of provider consolidation and medical inflation on healthcare expenses.

“As the industry faces rising costs, understanding these trends is essential to improving outcomes and reducing claim durations,” said MedRisk’s Vice President of Clinical Services, Brian Peers, PT, DPT. “Our data shows that initiating PT early leads to shorter claim durations, while delays often prolong recovery and increase expenses.”

The 2025 Industry Trends Report analyzes data from hundreds of thousands of injured workers and identifies opportunities to optimize treatment and recovery pathways.

“We are proud to share these insights with the industry to advance the quality of care and support patients on their return-to-work journeys,” said Srivatsan Sridharan, MedRisk’s CEO.

The full report is available for download at: MedRisk 2025 Industry Trends Report

