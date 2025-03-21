Quantum Technologies Investment Landscape Report 2025-2045, with Profiles of 300 Companies Across the Quantum Technology Landscape - Analysis of Start-ups, Tech Giants and Public-private Partnerships

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Technologies: Investment Landscape and Global Market 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quantum technology sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, propelled by substantial venture capital investments and robust government support. In 2024, global deal value in quantum computing surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

The Quantum Technologies: Investment Landscape and Global Market 2025-2045 report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum technology sector, covering revolutionary developments across quantum computing, communications, sensing, and materials. As the world transitions from the first quantum revolution to the second, this report delivers crucial insights into market dynamics, investment trends, and technological roadmaps that will shape the next two decades of quantum innovation.

The quantum technology market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with global investments reaching record levels between 2020-2025. This detailed analysis tracks funding patterns across different technology segments, companies, and regions, highlighting North America's dominant position while noting significant developments in Asia and Europe's quantum ecosystems. Government initiatives worldwide are catalyzing market expansion through strategic funding programs that aim to secure technological sovereignty in this critical domain.

Quantum computing stands at the forefront of this revolution, with competing architectures including superconducting qubits, trapped ions, silicon spin qubits, topological approaches, photonic systems, and neutral atom designs. The report provides comprehensive technical evaluations of each approach, including SWOT analyses, coherence times, and key market players developing these technologies. Beyond hardware, the thriving quantum software ecosystem is analyzed, including cloud-based Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) platforms that are making quantum capabilities accessible to enterprises.

The market applications section explores how quantum technologies are transforming industries, from pharmaceutical drug discovery and chemical simulation to transportation optimization and financial modeling. The report identifies early adopters and potential breakthrough use cases, providing strategic intelligence for businesses looking to gain competitive advantages through quantum technologies.

Quantum communications represent another critical segment, with detailed coverage of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), and post-quantum cryptography solutions addressing the growing threat to current encryption methods. The development of quantum networks and the quantum internet receives special attention, examining infrastructure requirements, technical approaches, and global deployment initiatives. The quantum sensing market shows particular near-term promise, with the report analyzing advances in atomic clocks, quantum magnetometers, gravimeters, gyroscopes, and emerging applications in imaging, radar, and RF sensing. Each technology is evaluated for its disruptive potential across sectors including healthcare, defense, navigation, and resource exploration.

Looking further ahead, the report examines emerging technologies like quantum batteries and the specialized materials underpinning quantum systems, including superconductors, nanomaterials, and advanced photonics. The comprehensive global market analysis provides revenue forecasts from 2025 to 2045, segmented by technology type and geographic region, with particular attention to high-growth segments.

With nearly 300 detailed company profiles covering the entire quantum ecosystem from established tech giants to innovative startups, this report serves as an essential resource for investors, corporate strategists, government agencies, and technology developers navigating the quantum revolution. The analysis identifies key challenges to market adoption, including technical hurdles, standardization needs, and talent shortages, while providing a clear roadmap of opportunities as quantum technologies mature from research to commercial deployment.

Report Contents include:

Investment Landscape Analysis: Total market investments from 2012-2025 Breakdown by technology, company, and region Detailed analysis of North American, Asian, and European quantum markets Global government initiatives and funding programs

Quantum Computing: Comprehensive technology description and operating principles Comparison between classical and quantum computing approaches Detailed analysis of competing qubit technologies (superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect) Quantum software stack, algorithms, and cloud services Industry applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and financial services

Quantum Chemistry and AI: Technology description and applications Market challenges and opportunities Key players and technology roadmap

Quantum Communications: Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) - principles, applications, market players Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) - protocols, security advantages, challenges Post-quantum cryptography standardization and transition Quantum networks infrastructure, trusted nodes, and global deployment initiatives Quantum memory and internet development roadmap

Quantum Sensors: Detailed analysis of atomic clocks, magnetic field sensors, gravimeters, gyroscopes Quantum imaging, radar, chemical sensors, and RF field sensors Application-specific adoption timelines across industries Technology transition milestones and market opportunities

Quantum Batteries: Technology principles, types, and potential applications Market challenges and development roadmap

Materials for Quantum Technologies: Superconductors, photonics, silicon photonics, and nanomaterials Opportunities and technical requirements

Global Market Analysis: Market map and ecosystem overview Detailed investment funding analysis (VC, M&A, corporate, government) Revenue forecasts from 2018-2045 for quantum computing, sensors, and QKD systems

Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of nearly 300 companies across the quantum technology landscape Analysis of startups, tech giants, and public-private partnerships. Orange Quantum Systems and many others representing the complete ecosystem from hardware manufacturers to software developers, component suppliers, and quantum service providers.



A selection of companies profiled includes:

A* Quantum

AbaQus

Absolut System

Adaptive Finance Technologies

Aegiq

Agnostiq GmbH

Algorithmiq Oy

Airbus

Alea Quantum

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)

Alice&Bob

Aliro Quantum

Anametric Inc.

Anyon Systems Inc.

Aqarios GmbH

Aquark Technologies

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

Arqit Quantum Inc.

ARQUE Systems GmbH

Artificial Brain

Artilux

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atomionics

Atos Quantum

Baidu Inc.

BEIT

Bleximo

BlueQubit

Bohr Quantum Technology

Bosch Quantum Sensing

BosonQ Ps

C12 Quantum Electronics

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC)

CAS Cold Atom

Cerca Magnetics

CEW Systems Canada Inc.

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Classiq Technologies

ColibriTD

Covesion

Crypta Labs Ltd.

CryptoNext Security

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Dirac

Diraq

Delft Circuits

Delta g

Duality Quantum Photonics

EeroQ

eleQtron

Element Six

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

Equal1.labs

EuQlid

Groove Quantum

EvolutionQ

Exail Quantum Sensors

EYL

First Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Genesis Quantum Technology

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

g2-Zero

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

High Q Technologies Inc.

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL

Huayi Quantum

IBM

Icarus Quantum

Icosa Computing

ID Quantique

InfinityQ

Infineon Technologies AG

Infleqtion

Intel

IonQ

ISARA Corporation

IQM Quantum Computers

JiJ

JoS QUANTUM GmbH

KEEQuant GmbH

KETS Quantum Security

Ki3 Photonics

Kipu Quantum

Kiutra GmbH

Kuano Limited

Kvantify

levelQuantum

Ligentec

LQUOM

Lux Quanta

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

Materials Nexus

Maybell Quantum Industries

memQ

Menlo Systems GmbH

Menten AI

Mesa Quantum

Microsoft

Miraex

Molecular Quantum Solutions

Montana Instruments

Multiverse Computing

Mycryofirm

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

NEC Corporation

Neuranics

Next Generation Quantum

Nomad Atomics

Nord Quantique

Nordic Quantum Computing Group AS

NTT

Nu Quantum

NVision

1Qbit

ORCA Computing

Orange Quantum Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 First and second quantum revolutions

1.2 Current quantum technology market landscape

1.3 Quantum Technologies Investment Landscape

1.4 Global government initiatives and funding

1.5 Market developments 2020-2025

1.6 Challenges for quantum technologies adoption

2 QUANTUM COMPUTING

2.1 What is quantum computing?

2.1.1 Operating principle

2.1.2 Classical vs quantum computing

2.1.3 Quantum computing technology

2.1.4 Competition from other technologies

2.1.5 Quantum algorithms

2.1.6 Hardware

2.1.7 Software

2.2 Market challenges

2.3 SWOT analysis

2.4 Quantum computing value chain

2.5 Markets and applications for quantum computing

2.6 Opportunity analysis

2.7 Technology roadmap

3 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

3.1 Technology description

3.2 Applications

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.4 Market challenges

3.5 Market players

3.6 Opportunity analysis

3.7 Technology roadmap

4 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

4.1 Technology description

4.2 Types

4.3 Applications

4.4 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)

4.5 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

4.6 Post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

4.7 Quantum homomorphic cryptography

4.8 Quantum Teleportation

4.9 Quantum Networks

4.10 Quantum Memory

4.11 Quantum Internet

4.12 Market challenges

4.13 Market players

4.14 Opportunity analysis

4.15 Technology roadmap

5 QUANTUM SENSORS

5.1 Technology description

5.1.1 Quantum Sensing Principles

5.1.2 SWOT analysis

5.1.3 Atomic Clocks

5.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors

5.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters

5.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes

5.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors

5.1.8 Quantum Radar

5.1.9 Quantum Chemical Sensors

5.1.10 Quantum Radio Frequency Field Sensors

5.1.11 Quantum NEM and MEMs

5.2 Market and technology challenges

5.3 Opportunity analysis

5.4 Technology roadmap

6 QUANTUM BATTERIES

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Types

6.3 Applications

6.4 SWOT analysis

6.5 Market challenges

6.6 Market players

6.7 Opportunity analysis

6.8 Technology roadmap

7 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 Superconductors

7.2 Photonics, Silicon Photonics and Optical Components

7.3 Nanomaterials

8 GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Market map

8.2 Key industry players

8.3 Investment funding

8.4 Global market revenues 2018-2045

9 COMPANY PROFILES (289 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy8qn2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.