Food Traceability Market Forecast Report 2025: A $38.5 Billion Market by 2028, with 10% CAGR during 2024-2029

The report analyzes the global markets for food traceability, using 2023 as a benchmark year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The market size is estimated from the perspective of technology and applications. This report covers many aspects of the food traceability market, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations.
It outlines the market forces impacting the industry and its many technologies and applications, and examines the leading companies engaged in food traceability technology, equipment, software and applications. It examines the factors driving market growth and the regional dynamics influencing the market.
The global market for food traceability is expected to grow from $23.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $38.5 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The global food traceability market is a rapidly evolving sector driven by the increasing need for transparency, safety and accountability in the food supply chain. With the globalization of food production and distribution, ensuring the authenticity and quality of food products has become paramount. The market is supported by stringent regulatory frameworks, such as the U.S. Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and similar laws in the EU, which mandate robust traceability systems to prevent contamination and ensure compliance. Moreover, rising consumer demand for ethically sourced, organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) food products has compelled businesses to invest in advanced traceability technologies to meet these expectations and build trust.
Technological advances, including blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification (RFID) and AI, are transforming the industry by enabling real-time monitoring and improved data sharing across complex supply chains. These innovations improve operational efficiency, reduce food waste and ensure that products meet quality and safety standards. The developed markets of North America and Europe lead in adopting advanced traceability solutions, while emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth due to rising food safety concerns and regulatory reforms.
Leading companies focus on integrating traceability systems with sustainability initiatives, addressing environmental concerns, and promoting resource efficiency. Challenges such as implementation costs and fragmented supply chains in certain regions persist, but the long-term benefits of improved safety, compliance and consumer loyalty outweigh these hurdles. The global food traceability market has become a vital component of the modern food ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Understanding Food Traceability
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Imperatives Driving Compliance
- Consumer Demand for Transparency and Accountability
- Technological Advances Transforming the Sector
- Food Safety and Recall Management
- Sustainability
- Market Challenges
- Implementation Costs
- Fragmented Supply Chains
- Regulatory Complexity
- Resistance to Change
- Data Accuracy and Security
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion of Premium and Export-Oriented Food Products
- Direct-to-Consumer Channels
- Integration with Precision Agriculture
- Localized Food Systems
- Traceability-as-a-Service Models
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Blockchain Technology
- IoT Sensors
- AI and ML Algorithms
- Cloud-Based Traceability Platforms
- DNA-Based Traceability Systems
- Near Field Communication Technology
- Satellite Imaging and Remote Sensing Technology
- Autonomous Robotics and Drone Technology
Chapter 6 Market Segments
- Market Analysis, by Technology
- Barcode Technology
- RFID/RTLS Technology
- Infrared Technology
- Blockchain Technology
- Other Technologies
- Market Analysis by Component
- Equipment
- Software
- Ancillary Services
- Market Analysis by Equipment Type
- 2D and 1D scanners
- RFID Tags and Readers
- PDAs with GPS
- Sensors
- Other Equipment Types
- Market Analysis by Software
- Supply Chain Management
- Traceability Platform
- Inventory Management
- Other Software
- Market Analysis by Application
- Meat and Poultry
- Fresh Produce and Seeds
- Seafood
- Dairy Products
- Beverages
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Food Traceability Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Factors in the Global Food Traceability Market
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
