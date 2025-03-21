VEON and Airspan Sign MoU to Collaborate on Air-to-Land Network Solutions Supporting Ukraine’s Resilience

Dubai and Kyiv, March 21, 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a U.S.-based provider of Open RAN solutions and network infrastructure.

VEON and Airspan intend to collaborate in evaluating technical and commercial synergies for resilient network solutions in Ukraine, identifying joint business prospects in both public and private network sectors, and sharing expertise to drive innovation and adoption of new technologies that will further strengthen Ukraine’s communications infrastructure.

The collaboration will explore opportunities for the development, deployment, and testing of innovative network solutions tailored and enhancing communications infrastructure resilience in extreme conditions, leveraging advanced wireless technologies such as Open RAN and Air-to-Land network solutions.

“VEON and Kyivstar have committed to investing USD 1 billion to rebuild Ukraine’s digital infrastructure over 2023-2027. This includes upgrading and expanding our mobile network and equipping it with most advanced capabilities to keep Ukraine connected such as Open RAN, direct-to-cell satellite connectivity and air-to-land solutions. We look forward to working with Airspan to explore opportunities as a part of our commitment to the country’s resilience and rebuilding,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

“Reliable connectivity is critical for Ukraine’s resilience and rebuilding. Airspan brings extensive expertise having built the largest Open RAN networks globally. We look forward to collaborating with VEON and Kyivstar to explore innovative technologies that enhance network resilience and keep communities connected in even the most challenging conditions”, said Glenn Laxdal, CEO at Airspan.

With successful experience building the world’s first nationwide 4/5G ORAN network in Japan and the largest geographical Open RAN Network in the US, Airspan Networks brings significant expertise to this collaboration. Kyivstar recently launched a laboratory together with Rakuten Symphony to test the company’s cloud-native RAN software.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information visit: www.veon.com

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of wireless network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN. Airspan has extensive expertise in the design of carrier-grade wireless networks and has shipped more than 1 million radios globally to over 1,000 customers. Airspan’s reliable and scalable solutions support Macro Open RUs, in-building coverage, Critical Infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access, Defense and Air-To-Ground, empowering businesses, governments, and service providers to build the networks of tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial and investment plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate, including the important factors discussed under the caption Risk Factors in VEON’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this letter speak only as of the date of this letter. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the initiatives referred to above will be successful.

