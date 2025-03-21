Rapport Therapeutics to Present Data at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced two encore poster presentations at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 5 to April 9, 2025, in San Diego, California. The data from these posters was originally presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in December 2024.

The presentations will highlight the company’s ongoing research and development of RAP-219, a clinical-stage AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of refractory focal epilepsy.

Rapport will showcase the following posters:

Poster #002: Optimal Cut Point for Reduction in Long Episode Frequency to Predict Meaningful Change in Clinical Seizure Frequency (Monday, April 7, 2025 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM PT) –Using a receiver operator characteristic (ROC) analysis, the data confirmed that a 30% reduction in LE frequency was the optimal cut point associated with a clinically meaningful (≥50%) reduction in clinical seizures, regardless of the antiseizure medication initiated, revealing a linear relationship between long episode and clinical seizure frequencies.

–Using a receiver operator characteristic (ROC) analysis, the data confirmed that a 30% reduction in LE frequency was the optimal cut point associated with a clinically meaningful (≥50%) reduction in clinical seizures, regardless of the antiseizure medication initiated, revealing a linear relationship between long episode and clinical seizure frequencies. Poster #003: Antiseizure Effects with Selective TARPγ8 Negative Allosteric Modulators in Preclinical Seizure Models (Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM PT) - RAP-219 provided potent, dose-dependent antiseizure effects in pentylenetretrazol (PTZ) and corneal kindling preclinical seizure models, with maximal protection observed with 70% receptor occupancy and RAP-219 mean plasma concentration of 7 ng/mL.

For more information on the AAN 2025 Annual Meeting, please visit the conference website.

About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a clinical-stage AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a receptor associated protein (RAP) known as TARPγ8, which is associated with neuronal AMPARs. Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for refractory focal epilepsy, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

