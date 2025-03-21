Conavi Medical Corp. Announces Upsize to its Previously Announced Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI; OTC: CNVIF) (“Conavi” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, is pleased to provide an update in respect of its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”). The Company expects that the Offering will now proceed as an offering of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) (or pre-funded common share purchase warrants (“Pre-Funded Warrants” and, together with the Common Shares, the “Securities”) of the Company in lieu of Common Shares). The number of Securities to be distributed, the price of each Security and the size of the Offering will be determined by negotiation between the Company and the Agent (as defined below) in the context of the market with final terms to be determined at the time of pricing.

The Company filed an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the “A&R Prospectus”) on March 20, 2025 with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus filed on January 29, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance and complete the development and pre-clinical testing of its Novasight 3.0 technology, with the goal of submitting 510(k) clearance application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Q3 of calendar 2025. The Company also intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to be completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement (the “Agency Agreement”) to be entered into between the Company and Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (the “Agent”).

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2025, or such other date as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agent (the “Closing Date”). The Offering is subject to the Company and the Agent entering into the Agency Agreement and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In addition, the Securities are anticipated to be offered by way of private placement in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada pursuant to and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and such securities may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. “United States” and “U.S. persons” have the meanings ascribed to them in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Access to the A&R Prospectus and any amendments to such document will be provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment thereto. The A&R Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Alternatively, an electronic or paper copy of the A&R Prospectus and any amendment to such document may be obtained without charge, from the Agent by email at ECM@bloomburton.com, by telephone at 416-640-7585 or by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The A&R Prospectus contains important, detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the A&R Prospectus before making an investment decision.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid™ System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China’s National Medical Products Administration, and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Conavi and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated terms and jurisdictions of the Offering; securities offered thereunder; the timing of the Offering, including the anticipated Closing Date; use of proceeds from the Offering; fees anticipated to be paid to the Agent and terms thereof; and regulatory and exchange approvals, including the listing of the common shares offered pursuant to the Offering on the TSXV. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking information or statements”. Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as “shall”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate” “anticipate” or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “would” or “will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the A&R Prospectus and the joint information circular of the Company dated August 30, 2024 (both of which are on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com ). Although Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Conavi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

