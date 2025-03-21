Growth Opportunities in Africa's $12.23 Bn Air Conditioner Market 2025-2033 with Regional and Company-Specific Industry Data

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Air Conditioner Market Forecast Report by Type, End User, Country and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Africa's Air Conditioner market was US$ 7.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 12.23 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.32% from 2025 to 2033. Rising urbanization, rising temperatures, rising middle-class incomes, improved infrastructure development, and an increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions in the continent's commercial, industrial, and residential sectors are the main factors propelling the air conditioner market in Africa.



In an effort to lessen the energy footprint caused by air conditioners and power use, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient devices. Similarly, African nations are adopting stringent air conditioning efficiency standards in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 million tons by 2040. Therefore, the market participants would gain from investing in energy-efficient and sustainable conditioners, which would impact the market size in the future years.



Temperatures, building projects, and the need for more inexpensive solutions are all contributing to the growth of the Africa Air Company. Another significant factor influencing the African air conditioner market is climate change. With many areas seeing rising temperatures, protracted heatwaves, and altered weather patterns, the continent is especially susceptible to the effects of climate change. The need for efficient cooling solutions to maintain cozy indoor spaces is growing as a result of these climate changes. For example, according to the report, the African room air conditioner market grew by 3.1% in 2021, reaching a total of 3.44 million units sold. Every market saw growth, with the exception of Angola and Libya. With about a million units sold, Egypt dominated the market, followed by South Africa, Nigeria, and Algeria. The demand for air conditioners throughout the continent is mostly driven by these regions.



Temperatures frequently rise above 30 degrees Celsius in numerous African nations, and in some areas, they can reach even greater levels. As a result, air conditioning is now considered essential for residents' and employees' health rather than merely a luxury. This is particularly true in desert areas where intense heat is typical and in nations close to the equator. The need for air conditioning equipment is also being driven by increased awareness of the negative health effects of extreme heat, such as heatstroke and dehydration. The usage of cooling solutions is being encouraged by governments and health groups more and more as a way to lessen the negative health impacts of high temperatures.



Africa is quickly becoming more urbanized. The construction of residential and commercial buildings rises along with the size and modernization of cities, creating a great need for cooling solutions. Businesses and retail centers need climate control systems as urban areas grow into centers of economic activity. The market is also stimulated by government programs to upgrade infrastructure, such as housing and smart city initiatives. Urbanization is a key market driver because of the growing affordability and uptake of air conditioners brought about by the growing middle class and increased disposable incomes in metropolitan areas. In 2010, about 36 percent of Africans lived in urban areas; by 2030 and 2050, that number is expected to rise to 50 and 60 percent, respectively.



In Africa, urbanization has been accelerating and bringing with it both benefits and difficulties. Given that urban populations are expected to treble by 2050, cities are likely to become hubs for innovation and economic growth. The Harmonized Regional Framework for Implementing the New Urban Agenda in Africa was written by the African Union Commission, UN-Habitat, and UNECA. It acts as a framework for discussions at the Africa Urban Forum to make sure the Africa 2063 agenda is covered.



Morocco Air Conditioner Market



Due Morocco's market for air conditioners is expanding gradually due to factors like urbanization, rising temperatures, and rising disposable incomes. The country's hot and dry summers are driving up demand for cooling solutions throughout the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. A greater percentage of the population can now afford air conditioners due to urbanization and the expansion of the middle class. The need for air conditioning systems is also being increased by government programs to upgrade infrastructure and the growth in the number of hotels, shopping centers, and commercial buildings.



As consumers' awareness of energy consumption and environmental impact grows, the market is also seeing a trend toward environmentally friendly and energy-efficient air conditioning products. Morocco's need for air conditioners is predicted to keep rising due to both climatic variables and economic development, even in the face of obstacles like high electricity rates. In order to develop the trained HVAC-R workforce in Morocco, Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion (OFPPT) in May 2024.



Nigeria Air Conditioner Market



Nigeria's air conditioner market is expanding significantly due to factors like urbanization, rising temperatures, and rising disposable incomes. Nigeria, one of Africa's most populated nations, is seeing a rise in demand for air conditioning equipment in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The demand for cooling solutions is further fueled by hot and muggy weather, especially in southern Nigeria. The use of air conditioners in both new and existing buildings is being fueled by urbanization, a growing middle class, and better infrastructure.



Additionally, since electricity costs are still a problem, there is a rising preference for air conditioning systems that are both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. The Nigerian government's efforts to modernize commercial spaces and build infrastructure are also helping the sector expand. Nigeria is predicted to become a major African market for air conditioners in the years to come, despite obstacles such unstable power supplies. In an effort to grow its business in Africa, Japanese air conditioner producer Daikin Industries plans to begin assembling its units in Nigeria in October 2022. It will do this by using a facility owned by one of its distributors.



Egypt Africa Air Conditioner Market



The market for air conditioners in Egypt is expanding rapidly due to factors such urbanization, rising temperatures, and the growing need for cooling solutions in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Egypt's hot and dry climate, especially during the summer, makes air conditioners necessary for both comfort and efficiency. A greater percentage of the population can now afford air conditioning equipment because to the growing middle class and increased discretionary incomes.



As individuals and companies seek to cut back on electricity use in the face of rising energy costs, the market is also seeing a trend toward environmentally friendly and energy-efficient alternatives. The need for air conditioning is also rising as a result of infrastructural development, fast urbanization, and the expansion of commercial buildings like hotels and shopping centers. The Egyptian air conditioner industry is anticipated to keep growing as a result of government investments in urban development. LG and Raya Electric established a collaboration in July 2024 to produce LG-branded air conditioners in Egypt. Raya Electric will be able to produce more than 100,000 units annually thanks to this agreement, which is the first in the Middle East and Africa.



South Africa Air Conditioner Market



South Africa's air conditioner market is expanding steadily due to rising middle-class incomes, urbanization, and rising temperatures. The nation's scorching summers and some areas' high humidity levels fuel demand for cooling systems for homes, businesses, and industries. Market expansion is greatly aided by the increasing number of hotels, shopping centers, and commercial buildings in urban regions. Additionally, more people can now afford air conditioners, especially energy-efficient models, thanks to increased disposable incomes.



Growing awareness of sustainability and energy consumption is also contributing to a preference for greener cooling options in South Africa. The transition to contemporary, energy-efficient technologies and government investments in infrastructure both contribute to market expansion. Despite issues including fluctuating power supplies and high electricity bills, South Africa's need for air conditioners is predicted to keep rising. More than 15 years after the launch of their brand in South Africa, Hisense celebrated the establishment of their first combined business office with their HVAC agency, Filibiz, in November 2023.



