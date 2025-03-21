Assessing Europe's $3.3 Billion Animal Protein Market, 2033: Featuring Market Share Analysis by Protein Type, End User, Country and Company

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Animal Protein Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Animal Protein market is expected to reach US$ 3.29 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.02 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.61% from 2025 to 2033. Growing consumer awareness of nutrition, rising meat consumption, improved breeding methods, the desire for premium products, sustainability programs, governmental regulations, and a move toward more ethical and sustainable farming methods are all factors driving the animal protein market in Europe.



Health and Fitness Trends



High-protein diets have become increasingly popular as health and fitness trends spread throughout Europe. These diets are seen to be essential for weight management, muscular growth, and general well-being. Lean meats like chicken, turkey, and fish are becoming more popular because of their high protein density and lower fat content as consumers grow more aware of the nutritional worth of the foods they eat. Compared to red meats, which are frequently linked to increased fat content and health hazards, these protein sources are thought to be better. The demand for animal-based protein products has been greatly increased by the development in fitness-oriented lifestyles and increased knowledge of the role that protein plays in post-workout recovery, especially among consumers who are health-conscious and active.



Rising Protein Demand



As more people in Europe become aware of the advantages of protein in leading healthy lives, their dietary preferences are moving more and more in the direction of higher-protein diets. Meat, eggs, and dairy products are examples of complete protein sources that contain critical amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are necessary for energy production, muscular building, and general health. The growing popularity of fitness and wellness culture, which views animal protein as an essential nutritional component, is contributing to this trend. In addition to traditional meat consumption, there is a growing demand for high-protein foods in the form of ready-to-eat meals and items that are enhanced with protein. The demand for animal-based protein is still rising throughout Europe as more individuals switch to diets high in protein.



Increasing Population



Animal-based protein intake has expanded dramatically in Europe as a result of both population growth and rising disposable incomes. There is a discernible trend toward convenience and readily consumable meals that offer vital nutrients as urbanization increases and lifestyles evolve. Protein-rich dishes that are easy to make, nourishing, and filling are becoming more and more popular as cities grow and more people lead hectic lives. Additionally, consumers who earn more money are more inclined to spend it on high-end animal protein goods like sustainably produced fish, free-range chicken, and organic beef. The need for animal-based protein has been steadily rising throughout Europe as a result of these reasons, making it a staple of contemporary diets.

Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives



Traditional animal-based protein sources now face fierce competition from the growing number of plant-based substitutes. Plant-based proteins are becoming more and more well-liked as a good substitute for meat as consumers place a higher value on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and health-conscious diets. Numerous plant-based alternatives, including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, mimic the flavor and consistency of meat while being seen as less harmful to the environment, lower in fat, and cholesterol. Producers of animal proteins are finding it difficult to adapt to this change in consumer preferences as the market share of plant-based alternatives increases. Animal protein manufacturers are under pressure to innovate, adapt, and compete by providing healthier, more ethically produced, and sustainable products as more people choose plant-based diets.



Supply Chain Disruptions



Supply chain interruptions have the potential to significantly affect production and distribution, making the European animal protein market extremely susceptible. Disease outbreaks, such avian influenza or African swine fever, can cause cattle to be culled, which might upset supply levels. Furthermore, geopolitical unrest, trade restrictions, and tariffs can make it more difficult for animal protein products to traverse international boundaries, which can result in shortages and increased prices. Moreover, delays or price hikes may result from interruptions in the supply of feed ingredients, which are frequently imported from distant areas. It can be challenging for producers to maintain a consistent supply of animal-based protein products to fulfill consumer demand because of these supply chain issues, which can lower production capacity, drive up costs, and disrupt the market.



Europe Animal Protein Market Overview by Regions



By countries, the Europe Animal Protein market is divided into Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe.



France Animal Protein Market



With high demand for beef, hog, poultry, and lamb, France has one of the biggest animal protein markets in Europe. Animal protein is still a mainstay of the French diet, and French customers have historically preferred premium meat. Lean meats like chicken and fish are becoming more popular as people become more health conscious. Concerns about sustainability also have an impact on the economy, as more buyers look for goods that are ecologically friendly and sourced ethically. Production methods are greatly influenced by government laws pertaining to sustainability, animal welfare, and food safety. France's animal protein industry is nevertheless strong, bolstered by both domestic production and imports to satisfy the country's varied population needs, despite competition from plant-based protein substitutes.



United Kingdom Animal Protein Market



Due to the high demand for beef, pig, chicken, and lamb, the UK's animal protein sector accounts for a sizeable portion of the nation's food business. Due to its affordability and adaptability, poultry - especially chicken - dominates, although beef and lamb are preferred for traditional recipes. Leaner meats and sustainable sourcing have gained popularity as a result of health trends. Demand for free-range, grass-fed, and organic animal protein products is rising as consumer attitudes change toward more moral and ecologically responsible methods. Government laws pertaining to food safety, labeling, and animal welfare also have an impact on the market. Both domestic producers and imports are able to meet consumer demand in the UK's animal protein industry, despite growing competition from plant-based substitutes.



Germany Animal Protein Market



Due in significant part to the high demand for processed meats, beef, pig, and poultry, Germany has one of the biggest animal protein markets in Europe. The most popular animal protein is pork, which is followed by chicken, which has become more popular because of its many uses and health advantages. Due to their lower fat content, fish and poultry are becoming more popular, whereas beef consumption has somewhat decreased in recent years. The demand for organic and ethically sourced products has increased as a result of consumer knowledge of sustainability, animal welfare, and health trends impacting purchasing decisions. The market is still shaped by government laws pertaining to environmental standards and food safety, which guarantee traceability and excellent quality. Germany's market for animal protein is still strong and is growing and innovating despite the growing popularity of plant-based substitutes.



Italy Animal Protein Market



High-quality meats, especially pork, beef, and chicken, are highly preferred in Italy's animal protein market, with pork being the most popular meat. Pasta, pizza, and charcuterie are just a few of the foods that primarily feature meat products in Italian cooking. As health-conscious consumers choose lower-fat options, there is also an increase in demand for lean meats and poultry. Concerns about sustainability and animal welfare are influencing consumer preferences in this European market, as well as others, leading to a move toward organic and ethically produced animal proteins. Italy's stringent food safety and traceability laws, which guarantee high standards for meat products, have an impact on the market. Despite the growing popularity of plant-based substitutes, Italy's market for animal protein is still robust due to both imports and domestic production.

Agrial Enterprise

Arla Foods amba

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Groupe LACTALIS

Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV

Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH

LAITA

SAS Gelatines Weishardt

Ynsect

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe

