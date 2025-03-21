Brompton Announces the Launch of Canada’s First Split Corp. Class A Share ETF

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CLSA) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF (“CLSA”) will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today. A final prospectus dated March 14, 2025 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.

The investment objectives of CLSA are to provide unitholders with: (a) attractive monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital appreciation, primarily through investment in a portfolio of class A shares of split share corporations. CLSA will seek to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing an actively managed portfolio of class A shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange.

CLSA’s initial portfolio is expected to include, but is not limited to, Class A shares of the following split share corporations:

Ticker Name TSX: BK Canadian Banc Corp. TSX: DF Dividend 15 Split Corp. II TSX: DFN Dividend 15 Split Corp. TSX: DGS Dividend Growth Split Corp. TSX: ENS E Split Corp. TSX: FFN North American Financial 15 Split Corp. TSX: FTN Financial 15 Split Corp. TSX: GDV Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. TSX: IS Infrastructure Dividend Split Corp. TSX: LBS Life & Banc Split Corp. TSX: LCS Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. TSX: LFE Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. TSX : PWI Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. TSX: SBC Brompton Split Banc Corp.

The Manager has assigned CLSA a risk rating of “high”. For further details, please refer to CLSA’s ETF Facts document available on www.sedarplus.ca or on CLSA’s home page at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.