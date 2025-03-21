Trends Shaping the $3.2 Billion Smart Contracts Market, 2025-2029 & 2034 - Amazon.com, IBM, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys Lead the Competition

Dublin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Contracts Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart contracts market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $2.63 billion in 2024 to $3.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to decentralized applications, increased security concerns, rise of initial coin offerings, regulatory compliance needs, interoperability initiatives.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the smart contracts market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Amazon.com Inc.; International Business Machines Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Infosys Limited







The smart contracts market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.45 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cross-chain compatibility, NFT ecosystem expansion, quantum computing impact, energy efficiency concerns, global standards development, standardization of smart contract templates. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with traditional legal systems, decentralized finance (defi) integration, oracles for real-world data integration, NFTs and smart contracts in the creative industry, integration with internet of things (IoT).



The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors are undergoing significant digital transformations. Notably, a report by Alkami Technology Inc. in May 2023 revealed a substantial increase in digital transformation investments by mid-size banks and credit unions in fiscal year 2022, reaching nearly $425,000 per $1 billion in assets compared to $200,000 per $1 billion in assets in fiscal 2021. Additionally, Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments adoption among digital banking users rose from 12% to 25% in 2022.



The surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to drive the growth of the smart contracts market. According to GSMA Intelligence's August 2022 findings, the number of IoT connections is projected to reach 23.3 billion by 2025, a significant increase from 15.1 billion in 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for IoT devices is a key driver propelling the growth of the smart contracts market.



Prominent companies in the smart contract market prioritize the development of innovative, user-friendly platforms such as Chainlink Functions to ensure robust customer service. As an illustration, in March 2023, Chainlink, a UK-based provider facilitating real-world data integration into blockchain smart contracts, unveiled Chainlink Functions. This serverless platform enables developers to connect their smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to Web 2 application programming interfaces swiftly. The platform's capability to execute customizable computations on Web 2 APIs within minutes supports well-known programming languages such as JavaScript, simplifying developers' entry into the Web3 domain.



In May 2024, DocuSign, a US-based software company, acquired Lexion for $165 million. This acquisition enables DocuSign to enhance its digital transaction management capabilities and broaden its service offerings to better meet customer needs. Lexion, a US-based technology company, specializes in AI-powered contract management solutions, and its integration with DocuSign's platform will improve contract automation, streamline workflows, and leverage AI for better contract analysis and management. This move underscores DocuSign's commitment to expanding its capabilities in the digital transaction space and providing more efficient and innovative solutions to its clients.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Contract Type: Smart Legal Contracts; Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO); Application Logic Contracts (ALC); Distributed Applications (DApps)

2) By Technology: Ethereum; Namecoin; Ripple; Rootstock (RSK); Other Technologies

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI); Retail; Healthcare; Real Estate; Logistics; Other End Uses



Subsegments:



1) By Smart Legal Contracts: Standardized Legal Contracts; Customized Legal Contracts

2) By Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO): Investment DAOs; Service DAOs; Grant DAOs

3) By Application Logic Contracts (ALC): Financial Contracts; Supply Chain Contracts; Insurance Contracts

4) By Distributed Applications (DApps): Gaming DApps; Finance DApps (DeFi); Social DApps



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global

