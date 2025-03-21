23andMe Launches New Homocysteine (MTHFR-Related) Genetic Report and Accompanying Lab Test

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today released a new report on the genetics of homocysteine levels for 23andMe+ Premium members, as well as a blood test for next steps in further understanding said levels for an additional fee. One of the top 23andMe customer requested reports, it informs users if they are at a higher likelihood of developing slightly elevated homocysteine levels along with actionable lifestyle factors that can reduce their chances.

Homocysteine is an amino acid that plays a key role in important processes like making proteins. Vitamins B6, B12, and folate (also called B9) help convert homocysteine into other substances your body needs. This report is based on two common genetic variants in the MTHFR gene, called C677T and A1298C, that can lead to small increases in homocysteine levels. If homocysteine is too high, it can increase the risk of certain conditions such as cognitive decline and stroke.

Most people with MTHFR variants are still expected to have homocysteine levels within the normal range. But for those who are concerned, a blood test can check homocysteine levels. Customers are able to order a lab test* that is not readily available for most consumers from their doctors through 23andMe Labs to determine their levels and take action to lower them if needed.

“We are excited to give our customers access to a report they have been asking about for years as we believe in providing genetic information - and addressing the noise surrounding its use case - to empower consumers to take their health journeys into their own hands,” said Robin Smith, Director of Product Management at 23andMe. “By also allowing users to add on an accompanying blood test, we are paving the way for the future of personalized, preventive medicine where everyone can get a holistic look at their health status through the powerful combination of genetics and blood.”

While 23andMe's new report provides insights into one's likelihood of developing slightly elevated levels of homocysteine, it does not account for every possible genetic variant that could impact a person’s likelihood of developing the condition, nor does it account for non-genetic factors. To learn more about the new Homocysteine (MTHFR-Related) report & lab test and how to become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit https://www.23andme.com/membership/ .

*Blood testing services are available to eligible customers over 18 years of age after completion of an intake questionnaire that must be reviewed, approved and ordered by a third-party clinician. Lab services are for in-person blood testing at a Quest patient service center. Not available in NY, NJ, RI, OK, HI, PR