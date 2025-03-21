European Energy A/S: Minutes of Ordinary General Meeting

Company announcement 4/2025 (21.03.2025)

Today, Friday 21 March 2025 an ordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 09:30 CET at European Energy A/S, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark and electronically via Microsoft Teams:

Agenda





Election of Chair of the Annual General Meeting Report on the activities of the Company Presentation of the annual report with the auditors’ report for approval and discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board Resolution on the appropriation of profit or treatment of loss according to the approved annual report Election of members to the Board of Directors Decision regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025 Election of Auditor(s) AOB

Minutes of the ordinary general meeting is attached.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).

Attachment