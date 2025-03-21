Capital Media Group Awarded GSA Contract for Video, Audio, and Animation

WELLINGTON, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Media Group, Inc. (CMG), announced that it was awarded a General Service Administration Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The contract took effect September 27, 2023, and is valid for five years with three five-year option periods.

CMG is a production company with more than 25 years of experience producing documentary-style episodic television series, accredited and non-accredited medical educational media, professional training videos, as well as compelling video, audio, and animated content across a variety of industries.

The GSA Schedule is significant in that it makes CMG’s production services accessible through a simplified buying process to state and federal government agencies, expanding the company’s footprint in the federal government marketplace. To qualify for GSA approval, CMG went through a rigorous 18-month application process. Contractors selling through the GSA contract are carefully vetted beforehand and must have a proven track record within its industry. The GSA Multiple Award Schedule also provides a competitive advantage in the government sector since terms and conditions including pricing and warranties are previously agreed upon.

“We are honored to have received a GSA Contract Award and look forward to supporting the video, audio, or animation production needs of many agencies,” stated Capital Media Group’s President and Creative Director David Holden. “Getting on the GSA schedule shows government buyers that CMG and our production capabilities have been thoroughly vetted by the government. So, any state or federal agency can, with confidence and ease, purchase media services from CMG as a certified Small Business / Disadvantaged Business to address new or emerging requirements.”

CMG currently has a documentary series on PBS and previous CMG productions have been distributed on American Forces Network, Voice of America, The Pentagon Channel, Army.mil, and U.S. Government Education and Training Network (GETN).

CMG’s professional media production services ( NAICS 512110 ) include:

Video & Television Production (In-studio and on-location)

Animation Productions

Scriptwriting & Creative Development

Post-Production & Editing

Audio Services (voice-over narration and podcast production)

Audio recording for immersive simulator applications

2D Graphics and Motion Graphics

Multimedia Campaign Support

Founded in 1949, GSA manages more than one-fourth of the government’s total procurement dollars and continuously accounts for approximately $60 billion of Government spending. GSA provides a centralized delivery system of products with predetermined terms and conditions such as pricing, delivery times, and warranties and serves to leverage its buying power to obtain the best value for taxpayers.

About Capital Media Group, Inc.

Capital Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is a production company with more than twenty years of experience specializing in television, video, audio, and animation production and distribution. CMG produces award-winning television series for broadcast distribution worldwide. CMG’s production goals are to educate and empower viewers with trustworthy content that addresses important issues. Learn more by visiting www.cmghd.com

